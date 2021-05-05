A statewide survey conducted in December 2020 by Hunger Free Colorado, an organization seeking to end hunger through social and policy changes, found that 38 percent of Coloradans are food-insecure — double the percentage during the Great Recession. Colorado families with children have been hit the hardest, with more than half reporting inconsistent food availability. About 37 percent of adults reported skipping meals to feed their children, and minority families struggled the most (52 percent) compared to white families (30 percent).
It seems food pantries are ingrained in many Americans’ lives as much as poverty is.
Marc Jacobson, CEO of Hunger Free Colorado, says “The current efforts to address hunger and economic hardship in Colorado and across the nation have not been sufficient to stem widespread pain and growing racial inequities. We need a federal and state government response commensurate to the scale of the crisis we are facing, including an investment in long-term solutions for strengthening nutrition programs and other economic supports.”
During President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, he said, “One of the defining images of this [COVID-19] crisis has been cars lined up for miles waiting for a box of food to be put in the trunk,” adding “... That’s why the American Rescue Plan is delivering food and nutrition assistance to millions of Americans facing hunger — and hunger is down sharply already.”
A lot of people confuse hunger relief with food security. The difference? Relief is getting the food you need often enough. Security means never having to wonder when the next meal will come.
Food insecurity cannot be separated from the current economic crisis, nor will it be solved by an occasional box of food or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Currently SNAP provides about $1.40 per person per meal in Colorado. Think about that when faced with a vote for a $15 minimum wage, or affordable housing solutions, or greater access to health care, transportation and education — they are all connected. And because we are in a crisis, we need crisis interventions like short-term emergency food distribution as well as long-term interventions.
The Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, part of Biden’s April American Rescue Plan, will expand SNAP benefits to $375 per child into the summer months — but that just scratches the surface.
Ways to build equitable access to food include:
Lowering the federal poverty guideline. That way millions of Americans who are making too much — in some cases just a few dollars — to qualify for SNAP but not enough to consistently afford quality food, would qualify for benefits. Increasing the per meal amount would also help.
Modernizing the outdated Women, Infants, and Children program, allowing online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, self checkout and home deliveries, along with usage of WIC benefits at farmers markets and fresh food stands. This is long overdue given that low-income households hit hardest by the pandemic also had their health and safety compromised. Reps. Andy Levin and Elise Stefanik introduced the COVID-19 WIC Safety and Modernization Act in August 2020 that would have accomplished this, but it died in Congress.
Political rhetoric that denies reality by focusing on one-off exceptions and ignores what masses of people are experiencing is not helpful either, as Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina said himself, “I have watched COVID-19 attack every wrung of the ladder that helped me up.” Food security is often termed an “invisible” issue because if you aren’t experiencing it, it doesn’t mean anything to you. But in a sense, whether you are experiencing it directly or not, it does affect you.
Food security affects workplace productivity in adults, school performance in children and has implications for diet-related ailments such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. Food security is health security, and every human deserves it.
Disclosure: Patience Kabwasa is executive director of nonprofit Food to Power that cultivates a more equitable food system in the greater Colorado Springs area.
