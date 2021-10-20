This year’s school board races and meetings have reached a fever pitch both locally and nationally. News stories tell of parents being arrested while protesting mask mandates, critical race theory and non-discrimination policies concerning transgender students.
This has become so typical that, earlier this month, the United States Justice Department launched an effort to combat violent threats made against school board members.
Parental engagement is not a bad thing, but a visceral hatred for student safety and inclusivity is different. This year’s Nov. 2 school board elections in many districts across the Pikes Peak region have the hallmarks of some of the same political tensions seen during the 2020 general election. Partisan rhetoric is driving the platforms for some local candidates. One major point of contention is the battle to teach the truth about our country’s history and its legacy as it pertains to race and justice. This movement has gone as far as sending fraudulent letters. Earlier this summer one such letter (obtained by the Indy) was sent to Springs school superintendents, demanding “that you prove that your district in its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools is not teaching Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Revisionist American History Project, Sex Education not Sanctioned by Parents as well as not promoting the Tenants[sic] of Black Lives Matter,” falsely claiming to have been signed by local and state Republican politicians.
Additionally, Academy School District 20 School Board candidates Aaron Salt, Nicole Konz and Tom LaValley — all of them white — have campaign websites that advocate for keeping what they consider critical race theory out of schools.
Why is any of this important?
Because the fight against critical race theory is a red herring meant to stunt inclusive progress in schools through censorship. Many school districts, including D20, know they must address racial disparities as they pertain to academia and graduation rates, and those disparities are a direct result of historic racism manifesting in the present day. How do you dismantle the legacy of racism if you don’t give students the opportunity to think critically about the conditions and movements that have pushed civil rights — human rights — forward in this country?
And even with so much on the line, school board races often have low voter turnout. If we want future generations to really understand history, to actually show up for humanity, we have to do better going forward... and we have to show up in numbers this election.
The power school boards have is substantial. They determine spending and the quality of the buildings and classrooms in which children spend their time. But they also have the power to select textbooks based on statewide curriculum standards, and can choose whether our children learn about Indigenous Americans, women’s suffrage or Martin Luther King Jr. They choose what online programs educators utilize and the information our kids are allowed to access. They create, assess and update procedures for safety protocols in case of emergencies and for everyday routines.
So please, for the love of all things good, VOTE! And make sure your friends and neighbors turn in their ballots before the deadline — 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.