We all can’t help but notice it’s hot as shit outside. Like, really hot. Across the country, many cities have experienced record-smashing temperatures holding steady in the triple digits. And you may have found yourself researching ways to stay cool lately.
Turns out, it’s not just us. The planet is heating up rapidly. In fact, climate scientists have made a haunting prediction: The summer of 2021 was the “coolest of the rest of our lives.”
Let that sink in.
More than an excuse to increase your ice cream intake, these extreme temperatures pose real health threats, especially in BIPOC communities that are most vulnerable. According to the National Weather Service, heat — bar none — beats out all other weather-related fatalities: tornadoes, lighting, floods and frigid temperatures. Health emergencies can range from heat strokes to exhaustion (due to sodium and water depletion) and edema.
According to the Journal of Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, heat-related illness was more prevalent — and continuing to increase — in African-American, Asian and Hispanic communities; communities more likely to be “urban heat islands,” areas that have an overabundance of buildings, parking lots and concrete that hold the sun’s heat and are not balanced by enough greenspace, vegetation and trees. Indigenous people experience more heat-related deaths than anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Typically, temperatures in these communities can be 5.4 degrees higher during the day compared with surrounding rural areas and as much as 22 degrees higher in the evening because the built environment retains the daytime heat. Across Colorado Springs you can feel a marked temperature difference as you head into areas with less vegetation and shade.
South Academy Boulevard has hundreds of acres of parking lots alone, baking the area. One intervention the city has made is to invest nearly $9 million in Panorama Park near Fountain Boulevard and Jetwing Drive. That’s more than $4 million less than it took to build John Venezia Park up north, but who’s counting?
Grateful for the investment, but it’s not enough because Southeast Colorado Springs needs more green spaces and trees. Gen. William Palmer’s vision for creating a city with a vast tree canopy does not extend to that part of the city.
Creating green spaces in neighborhoods would support recreation and improve health. Asthma is already more pronounced in BIPOC communities that tend to live in historically red-lined and neglected areas, those that are highly-industrialized and overly polluted.
As the climate crisis continues to worsen, severe weather will only make temperatures worse in heat islands for those neighborhoods already experiencing inequities. The number of trees that will be planted in the Southeast is unclear due to intrusive utility lines, poor soil and the micro-climate. However, there are ways to build up and amend soil so it will support life that will also produce shade, as long as those areas are properly cared for.
The University of Colorado Denver made proposals to Springs city planners in May 2021 that included road diets as well as building, pavement and landscaping interventions. This could include reducing traffic lanes (but adding bike lanes), creating rooftops with cooling materials, requiring shade trees in public rights-of-way and reducing rock landscaping. This Southeast Strong Community Plan has not yet been fully implemented.
Planting more trees and sustainable landscapes could also be an economic driver in the Southeast and provide an opportunity for additional income for families. The Globeville-Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods in Denver are faced with similar scorching temperatures. People of the Park, a nonprofit with a mission to plant trees and improve parks for a resilient future, is stepping up by developing a workforce plan to pay residents to do some of the planting while increasing the tree canopy.
Why not more of that in Colorado Springs? Whatever we do, we’ve gotta keep the momentum going. It is only to get hotter in years to come.