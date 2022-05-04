Last fall, The Colorado Health Institute (CHI) issued a press release stating, “[d]rug overdose deaths were already on the rise in Colorado, but the COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented impact on substance use.... Social isolation, the pandemic-induced recession, and changes to care delivery brought about by shutdowns contributed to the most significant one-year increase in drug overdose deaths in recent memory.”
CHI reports opioid overdoses rose 54 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, while fentanyl became a household name — those overdoses doubled from 2019 to 2020 and were up ten-fold compared to 2016. And vast disparities in BIPOC communities mean the drug epidemic has disproportionately impacted people of color.
The nearly 1,500 overdose deaths recorded in 2020, (up a whopping 38 percent over 2019), represent the most significant loss of life due to drug overdose in Colorado history. But as we all know, the opioid crisis is not just a Colorado problem. Our numbers follow national trends. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drug overdose deaths in 2020 were up 30 percent nationwide compared to 2019. A report by the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis estimated that, without significant intervention, 1.2 million people in the United States and Canada will die from opioid overdoses by 2030. Lest we forget the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser blames OxyContin for “turbo-charging” the problem. Colorado was part of a $26 billion class action lawsuit which garnered $385 million for our state. Purdue Pharma, McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson paid the majority of the settlement and that money will go toward programs meant to heal Colorado communities ravaged by substance abuse. Those programs and partnerships include the Colorado Opioid Synergy for Larimer and Weld counties (CO-SLAW), a network of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) clinics that offer MAT and counseling services. Additionally, care coordinators assist with transportation, housing and overcoming other barriers to assistance.
Reading these statistics is a heart-wrenching reminder that someone I love suffered from addiction. The statistics prove a great number of people across the state and country have lost a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister or friend to addiction, and the problem is only getting worse.
Yet we continue to operate on debunked, antiquated beliefs that addiction is best dealt with through punitive actions or isolation (which actually fuels addiction) instead of treating addiction as a disease. So we push addicts to the margins where we don’t have to look them.
The truth is: Loving an addict is hard. The science of addiction is vastly misunderstood, even by the families and friends most affected.
A great first step toward helping those overcome by addiction is to examine the power of our words. Stigmatizing language — like drug addict, junkie, substance abuser — don’t at all acknowledge the person. For instance, the term substance-use disorder addresses the behavior instead of the person. None of us are the sum total of the destructive things we do. And think about this: If drug addiction is a disorder, then how much does biology influence this behavior.
And it turns out that stigmatized language can also manifest as bias toward some seeking medical care. The Recovery Research Institute found “... evidence that exposure to certain terms at random actually induces systematic cognitive biases that may affect clinical judgments and quality of care.”
And let’s not forget: The person suffering from a substance-abuse disorder also has to see themselves as separate from their drug use and build from there.
The path to recovery is already tough for any person affected by chemical dependency. We can make the process easier and more likely to succeed if we focus on changing our punitive laws, and how we talk about and treat those suffering from addiction.