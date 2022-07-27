Chances are, if you’ve been shopping, well, anywhere in the last year, you’ve experienced sticker shock over everyday items. For a lot of people, inflation has outpaced income.
Maybe you’ve passed on some groceries, or quit going out to eat or to the movies. Or, perhaps you’ve been dealing with the stress of juggling past-due payments or the maxed-out credit cards that get you by month to month, and you’re hoping to God there’s not an emergency that knocks everything out of whack and throws you into a full-blown financial crisis. Maybe your solution is to get another job. For the more privileged, maybe the squeeze has influenced your decision to just take a few day trips rather than pay exorbitant airline fees, even though gas prices are still through the roof. All of us are holding our wallets a little tighter these days.
For context, in June the Consumer Price Index saw the U.S. inflation rate jump to 9.1 percent in the all-items index over the last 12 months. That’s the largest 12-month increase in 40 years, and higher than economists expected.
With the pre-pandemic inflation rate under 2 percent, and after considering all the other metrics that go into the calculation, what you bought for $40 in 2019 costs $46.36 today. That increase adds up quickly — the Common Sense Institute reports, “the average Colorado household has spent $5,880 more since 2020 because of inflation.”
While not all Black and Brown populations are poor and distressed, economic downturns or inflation hit those communities hardest, making it difficult to pay for basics such as rent, utilities, food and gas.
Many haven’t caught up since COVID forced our country and its vulnerable populations into economic crisis, and constantly growing inflation has added to their struggle. Stimulus checks came during the pandemic, but by the time they did, many of those who needed the money were already in dire straits. And, many argue that those checks stopped short of the economic relief that was truly needed.
The Wall Street Journal recently published an op-ed titled “The High Cost of Free Money,” touting the results of a study conducted by Harvard University during the height of the pandemic and funded by an anonymous nonprofit. There are serious questions around who or why a study like this was funded and why the nonprofit is opting to remain anonymous. However, it is full of harmful assumptions.
The randomized study was conducted from July 2020 to May 2021. Researchers assigned 2,073 participants in a low-income demographic to receive a one-time unconditional cash payment of either $500 or $2,000. According to the study, an additional 3,170 people with similar socioeconomic, financial and demographic characteristics served as a control group.
Participants earned an average of about $950 a month and had an average of $530 in unearned income (e.g., food stamps). About 80 percent had children, and 55 percent were unemployed. Over 15 weeks, they were surveyed about their physical, mental and financial well-being. Forty-three percent also agreed to allow researchers to observe their financial transactions and bank balances.
The result: Spending increased for a few weeks — on average $26 a day in the $500 group and $82 a day in the $2,000 group — but the study showed the payments had no observable positive effect on participants and, in fact reported that free money may have had negative impacts, to include laying the groundwork for the inflation we’re seeing today.
So receiving additional income, no matter how meager, that allows one to more consistently pay one’s bills wasn’t a net positive for the recipient?
If “handouts” don’t help build wealth, then how is it that labor-free generational wealth has lifted and continues to elevate so many in one class and race of Americans? The Wall Street Journal’s opinion piece just protects the status quo. Working-class is not code for “lazy,” and neither is “Black” or “Brown.” You want to talk about fair? We still have not received enough stimulus.