Welp, in jubilant form, Joe Biden’s administration finally made good on one of those campaign promises: student loan forgiveness. Last month, with the swipe of the pen, President Biden announced that the government would cancel millions of dollars in federal student loan debt. With inflation, rising tuition costs and the end of the pandemic payment moratorium on the horizon, this is just the beginning of concrete relief for borrowers who need it most. The Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation for other borrowers. Relief eligibility depends on whether an individual’s annual income is less than $125,000 ($250,000 for married couples).
And federal Pell Grants that used to cover almost 80 percent of the costs for students of low- and middle-income families now only cover one-third. That’s despite the fact that median household incomes have barely increased since 1976 while, according to the White House, the average borrower owes north of $25,000 in student loans. Student loan debt forgiveness will benefit more than 40 million who, collectively, owe nearly $2 trillion.
This move will be a game-changer, particularly for women, who hold two-thirds of student loan debt, according to the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Student loan debt has largely become a women’s issue. The AAUW found BIPOC women, on average, hold the highest debt. Black women with student loan debt owe an average of $41,466 (57 percent of this demographic reported financial hardship while repaying loans); Indigenous women with student loan debt owe an average of $36,184; Pacific Islander women owe $38,747; while that number is $33,851 for white women. Asian-American women and Latinas fare a little better shortly after college, carrying debt just under $30,000.
The AAUW study goes on to say that the average annual salary for women after graduating with a bachelor’s degree is just around $35,000. And, graduate school doesn’t combat the already inequitable wage gap. Less income means more time is needed to pay back loans. More than half of student debt defaults are on loans of less than $10,000. Personally, after racking up nearly $40,000 in debt in order to go to college (while raising a family), my payments posed the single highest barrier to purchasing a home, even though homeownership seemed to be the way to stabilize housing costs, climb out of debt, create stability for my children, and move toward building wealth. Without divine intervention, it just wouldn’t have happened. My story is like millions of others told by Gen Xers, millennials and now Gen Zers.
When you consider the amount of student loan debt and who is carrying it, and who benefits the least from actually obtaining a degree, it is clear it is a racial justice issue. Black Americans have been and continue to be harmed by the legacy of chattel slavery. Canceling student loan debt is one step toward reparative justice, particularly for BIPOC folks, and especially BIPOC women. The value of an education has increased, but getting one has not necessarily increased opportunities for those with the most to gain.
Biden’s student loan forgiveness is a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed to strengthen and grow the “middle class.” Another solution would be to create income-based repayment programs. There are single-income parents attending college who are forced to borrow even more money to support their families, covering extra costs that can range from medical emergencies to child care. Considering methods for sustainable loan repayment could address potential income barriers to paying off the debt. Wraparound services should reflect the actual needs of the student and support the reality of their family’s financial situation.
And finally, we need to continue to fight to CLOSE THE PAY GAP!