On Aug. 8, FBI agents armed with a search warrant scoured former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, retrieving boxes of classified documents that belonged in the National Archives. Apparently no one informed the president that those aren’t souvenirs you can take home. Thus far, his ever-changing defense includes the fantasy that he had a standing declassification order for documents.
But what is even more comically dissonant are cries from some white conservatives — who have professed their undying/unwavering support for law enforcement when it comes to upending Black lives — to “defund the FBI” for daring to investigate the former president.
After the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump’s Florida fanboy Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted that he wouldn’t vote to allocate “one more damn penny” for federal law enforcement. Black Lives Matter retweeted, “Matt Gaetz you are corny AF. But we’ll work with you to defund and dismantle the FBI. Welcome to #DefundThePolice.”
Apparently, right-wingers think it’s a step too close to tyranny for law enforcement to investigate the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection or to raid a wealthy white man’s home to reclaim government secrets.
I guess if you’re the one who feels “overpoliced,” it changes your perspective. To the privileged, equality — in these cases, just common everyday accountability — can feel like oppression.
BLM, which started as a grassroots movement in the U.S., has expanded to become the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. They have supported defunding the police and led protests around the world in response to police brutality in Black communities. After the murder of George Floyd by a police officer put a public lynching on display (for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill), the “radicalized” voice to defund the police was recognized as a movement of its own.
The movement works to create meaningful action that addresses police brutality and racism in justice systems, abolish the current concept of policing and justice and replace it with transformative justice. This way of thinking includes redirecting money to initiatives that directly serve communities, like education, health care and community programming.
Although Republicans have claimed they unequivocally “back the blue,” they have repeatedly pushed to defund law enforcement agencies of all sorts, as reported by The Guardian in 2020, including:
• the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (polices large industrial accidents);
• Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (makes corporations’ comply with civil rights laws);
• the Consumer Products and Safety Commission;
• the Internal Revenue Service;
• the Public Accounting Oversight Board (polices the accounting industry);
• the Securities and Exchange Commission reserve fund (supports the SEC’s policing of Wall Street);
• the Environmental Protection Agency; and
• the Department of Labor (polices employers and protects workers’ rights).
All of these entities are tasked with upholding the law, but some of the wealthy, powerful targets of that policing would rather not be held accountable. It’s all about perspective, right?
When Black, Brown and undocumented communities rise up against the state to push our “democracy” toward equality — even peacefully, upholding the Constitution — they become the enemy. Meanwhile, far-right white extremists demand the freedom to exercise their will with no interference from law enforcement, even if their actions reach the level of domestic terrorism.
The noisy narrative around defunding the police has been used to intentionally misconstrue this progressive approach to justice, redefining it as no more than a drive to defund the rule of law. They’ve taken a sane, equitable concept for a new kind of law and order and turned it into a dog whistle for policing by race.