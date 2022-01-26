It is a common adage in the Black community that you have to work twice as hard to be looked at as half as good. This was, no doubt, motivation for World War II’s Tuskegee Airmen, or “Red Tails,” as their excellence opened the door for Black people to join what would become the United States Air Force. And they inspired future generations — people like 22-year old Jared Savage, a licensed pilot and flight instructor for the Red Tail Flight Academy at Moton Field Municipal Airport in Central Alabama. Savage is accomplishing things his ancestors only dreamed of.
Although Black Americans make up about 13.6 percent of the population, they only represent 2 percent of the aviation field in its entirety. And even at 22, Savage understands his role in creating opportunity for the next generation of pilots: “I have to be three times as good… I can’t have a bad day,” he says, adding his hope “is that every African American person has the opportunity to become a pilot.”
Making this vision a reality, Savage says, requires two things: access and funding. Not only do Black people need to see other Black people flying, but they also need access to scholarships; flying is expensive.
Savage says, “there are not that many scholarships for African Americans and also a lot that don’t go to African Americans. … I’m one of the best flight students … in terms of flight training and if I’m not even getting a scholarship … what does that tell you?”
Founded in 2015 by Lt. Col. Rich Peace, the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation and Red Tail Flight Academy (RTSF/RTFA) designed its programs to specifically build up the next generations of Black pilots by addressing inequities. RTSF/RTFA’s goal is to train a minimum of 997 Black pilots (one more than the original Tuskegee Airmen) and 300 Black Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) technicians.
Peace is an F-16C+ instructor pilot based in Montgomery, Alabama, as a member of the Alabama Air National Guard. Peace is also a 757/767 pilot and flight instructor for Delta Airlines in Atlanta and the owner of Peace Development Groups LLC. He grew up in Colorado Springs and was neighbors with Peggy and Clarence Shivers (Colorado Springs’ own Tuskegee Airman). That relationship inspired Peace’s lifecourse.
He said he was well aware that, while working for Delta, there were only eight Black women out of 15,000 pilots. He could name them all. Last month both Peace and Savage were part of a panel discussion to promote RTFA’s new documentary, Red Horizon: A New Generation of Pilots Takes Flight, narrated by Usher. The film and panel discussion were hosted on Dec. 6 by the Greenberg Center for Learning and Tolerance at Stargazer’s Theatre & Event Center. In honor of her late husband, Peggy Shivers sang the Star Spangled Banner at the opening. Event panelists included Emilia Tolbert, an RTFA student, and Hammond Cobb, RTFA board treasurer.
Red Horizon documents the history of RTFA/RTSF through the journey of six people on their way to becoming this generation’s Red Tails. The film hopes to bring awareness to both the academy and the scholarship fund.
Savage, born and raised in Compton, California, says he decided as a child that he wanted to be a pilot, and for years he saved money he got for Christmases and birthdays to put toward flight school. While training at several different schools, Savage says he doesn’t ever remember seeing another Black person.
He says getting your foot in the door is never about ability but rather opportunity. Often, if you’re young and Black, being a pilot seems so far-fetched and out of reach because you don’t even know how to begin. And strict standards can contribute to those perceived obstacles. “You can be a pilot,” Savage says to this generation of Black youths, and he’s giving many of them their start.
Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on the historic Tuskegee Airmen and the new generation of Red Tails.
