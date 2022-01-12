The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated last month. The event, of course, drew the United States into World War II — a war that would not have been won without the contribution of Black Americans, a fact that often flies under the radar.
Just a little over a year before the attack, in September 1940, after much pressure and to help get the Black vote, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced African Americans could be trained as pilots. Due to segregation, Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama, was the only primary flight facility for African American pilot candidates in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. The opportunity for excellence presented to those men still resonates with Black pilots two generations later (more on them in another column).
The “Tuskegee Experiment,” the 99th Squadron, was designed to show that Black people were inferior in intelligence to their white counterparts. The program was meant to fail; exams were purposely longer and harder. In this part of the Deep South (this is, after all, the same town where syphilis studies on Black Americans took place), you can bet there was local resistance to their presence. Only five of the first 12 candidates passed.
Much of this widely held belief that Black Americans were intellectually inferior was based on a 1925 “study,” conducted by the Army War College on Black soldiers. It concluded: “It is generally recognized the full-blooded American negro is inferior to our white population in mental capacity. All officers without exception agree that the negro lacks initiative, displays little or no leadership, and cannot accept responsibility. Some point out that the defects are greater in the Southern Negro. An opinion held in common by practically all officers is that the negro is a rank coward in the dark.”
Even though Black pilots were required to have a college degree to fly (their white counterparts only needed a high school diploma), they would not be deterred. They were determined to push past the adversity. They held each other accountable to “stand up straight and fly right.” They were not the first Black pilots (civilians could fly if they passed the aviation exam), but they understood this was their moment to represent themselves, their community and the nation. It was their mission to prove they could do the job.
Completely dismantling the racist myth, close to 1,000 Black fighter pilots were trained between 1941 and 1946, hundreds were deployed overseas, and 150 lost their lives either by accident or in combat. These airmen fought in over 1,500 combat missions including close to 200 bomber escort missions. They destroyed 112 enemy aircraft. According to Tuskegee University, “The Airmen’s success in escorting bombers during World War II — having one of the lowest loss records of all the escort fighter groups, and being in constant demand for their services by the allied bomber units — is a record unmatched by any other fighter group.” Despite their significant contributions to the Allies’ victory, they fought for an America that was not ready to honor them, and actively fought against them. These stellar pilots, as civilians, could not get jobs in the commercial sector. The Tuskegee Airmen were not properly recognized for decades.
Some things never change. There are still efforts to ignore, or even rewrite, America’s history into something more palatable. Some want to whitewash slavery and its legacy, so it’s more important than ever that we emphasize the contributions and experiences of Black Americans such as the Tuskegee Airmen — not just as a part of Black history, but as stories that make up the fabric of American history. An honorable mention once every February is a disservice.
The Tuskegee Airmen were credited by higher commands with the following accomplishments: at least one Silver Star; 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses to 95 Airmen (Captain William A. Campbell was awarded two);
14 Bronze Stars;
744 Air Medals; and
8 Purple Hearts.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the historic Tuskegee Airmen and the new generation of Red Tails.
