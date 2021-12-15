This Thanksgiving, we as a nation relished the opportunity to slow down and gather with our families and friends in gratitude (and we’ll continue to do so through this holiday season). Although the “historical” narrative we learned about “the first Thanksgiving” spoke of a peaceful gathering of Indigenous people and pilgrims, it was actually a prelude to mass genocide and land theft — and it morphed over the years into an American tradition that calls for eating a lot on the fourth Thursday in November.
Food is often a centerpiece in our festive gatherings, reflected in some of our best memories of good tidings and cheer. For some of us, trying hard to keep this abundance of food from growing our waistlines, it’s easy to forget that this is not everyone’s experience.
As executive director of Food to Power, I know all too well that for many folks in our community, food insecurity — not knowing where the next meal is coming from, not being able to obtain food on a consistent basis, having to sacrifice basic needs like rent or paying bills to eat — extends past the holiday season.
Here are the facts, from Hunger Free Colorado.
• 33 percent of Coloradans are food-insecure, meaning they lack reliable access to nutritious food, with people of color and households with children facing even higher levels of hunger.
• 43 percent of nonwhite and Latinx individuals are now struggling to put food on the table, compared to 29 percent of white Coloradans.
• 20 percent of Colorado adults reported having to cut back or skip meals because there wasn’t enough money to buy food. Among nonwhite or Hispanic households that rose to 26 percent.
• 16 percent are not getting adequate nutrition because there is not enough money for food.
• 45 percent of Coloradans identified the high cost of healthy food as a problem for their household.
Beyond the numbers, access to quality, nutritious food is fundamental to human survival, long-term health and social development, affecting students’ ability to learn and successful performance in the workforce, as well as community health and agriculture. Promoting anti-poverty work through food security is not just an altruistic goal, it is foundational to our existence as humans. And, as global food shortages and costs continue to surge, it’s never been more crucial to address this “silent issue.”
Maybe one of the gifts of COVID-19 was bringing to the forefront just how many people in our country are struggling to put food on the table for their families.
We all remember what it looked like in the pandemic’s early days — images of people across our nation lined up for miles in front of food banks waiting for a box of groceries. According to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, “the COVID-19 pandemic increased global food insecurity in almost every country by reducing incomes and disrupting food supply chains. The pandemic continues to create devastating effects on global hunger and poverty — especially on the poorest and most vulnerable populations.”
There are several ways that you can support food security this holiday season: Donate to local and state organizations that are working to promote food security (a quick Google search will reveal many options); organize a different kind of gift-giving among your family and friends to support these groups; volunteer with an organization to learn more about food security in your community and other ways you can offer support, if finances are tight. And don’t forget food security organizations in the Pikes Peak region during Give! Campaign season (indygive.com).
In a nation where 40 percent of the food produced each year goes to waste, no one in our community should be hungry and everyone should have access to fresh nutritious food on a regular basis.
Food to Power is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate a more equitable food system in the greater Colorado Springs community.