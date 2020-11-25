Despite historic voter turnout and Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election, white supremacy — on its deathbed — is still hanging on. President Donald Trump and his enablers have used age-old suppression tactics to try to disenfranchise thousands of voters through frivolous lawsuits, simply because the majority of people did not vote for him. Some states took days after the election to count every vote, and the results reflect the will of the people: President-elect Joe Biden was chosen to be the 46th president of the United States.
The crazy thing is that weeks after the election results were announced, we’re still unsure what Inauguration Day will look like. We’re still wondering if Trump will transfer power peacefully or have to be dragged out of office. Additionally, it is unconscionable that this distraction is taking center stage while millions are in need of stimulus relief amid the ongoing pandemic.
Trump’s assault on voting rights is taking place in plain sight in our courts. But whose votes are the administration discounting and questioning as “legal” or “illegal?”
Any student of American history can’t help but recognize these tactics.
It has never been intended that all people should have the right to vote in this country. Michael Todd Landis, an assistant professor of history at Tarleton State University, wrote in The Washington Post, “Since the founding of the nation, a minority of wealthy white men has always ruled, using legal and extralegal strategies to deny representation to women, people of color, immigrants, poor people, and indigenous Americans. What we forget, and must confront, is that this was by design. Explicit restrictions on popular voting were written into the Constitution and are still being used today, though in far less obvious ways.”
It’s pretty obvious to me.
While our “founding fathers” sought to build a country around individual rights, they upheld slavery and the genocide of Indigenous Americans. Nicole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” for The New York Times, says, “...while Thomas Jefferson’s contemporaries talk in public about why the colonies need to be free from England, they refer to themselves as slaves to the King of England.”
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were never meant for slaves. Subsequent laws through the centuries (three-fifths-a-person, Jim Crow) were created to continue the disenfranchisement of Black people when those in power needed to “maintain the rule of law.”
And yet while battling poll taxes, racist lynchings, ridiculous tests to prove intelligence and citizenship (the list goes on and on), Black people have fought harder than most groups to better align this country with its so-called values of “freedom” and “democracy.”
Joe Biden didn’t win by accident. Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) folks showed up in historic numbers during this election. That turnout was due to organizers who fight for a different America, one where the land of immigrants can be a place that understands the value of all peoples’ rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
People who are disproportionately affected by the outcomes of COVID-19 made damn sure they did what they had to do to make their voices heard. Shoutout to Colorado for nearly perfecting mail-in voting over the last a decade; 82.5 percent of the state’s active voters cast a ballot. If that doesn’t prove that making voting accessible means more people will vote, I don’t know what will.
When the election was finally called by major media outlets, it was incredible to see people in the street filled with joy and hope. But we are still incredibly divided as a nation, and there is much work to do. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are nobody’s saviors, and this administration needs to be held accountable, just as any. But this country is shifting, and it is OK to feel joy.