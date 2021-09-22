Sept. 11, 2001 started out just like any other morning. It was a Tuesday. I got up, gave thanks for another sunrise, got myself and my son (18 months old at the time) ready for the day and dropped him off at daycare — this was my routine since becoming a mother.
I worked as a custom orders agent for a silkscreening company at the time. Shortly after I arrived that day, my tooth started to ache, badly. I remember sitting at my desk with the radio on in the background. I made at least a half a dozen calls, desperately looking for a dentist who could fit me in on such short notice.
In between one of those calls, news broke that a plane had crashed into one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Everyone stopped. Jarred by the tragedy, but not necessarily having thoughts of nefarious intent, I scurried with some coworkers to the break room to find a TV as I refilled my cup of coffee. Before the second plane struck, I thought the whole thing was a terrible yet innocent mistake. When the second plane hit, it was clear what was happening was no accident.
Hours later, NYC’s skyline was forever changed as two of the most prominent buildings in the world collapsed into a pile of rubble, burying multitudes in the debris. It was surreal.
That day, our nation’s highly publicized campaign to rid the world of “terror” and “evil” began. We learned the names of the enemies: “al-Qaeda,” “Taliban,” and “ISIS.” Shortly after, we sought war and found it with a country that had nothing to do with 9/11. It was the beginning of a hunt for nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, of never-ending news cycles of destruction, of a fear of going to the mailbox (anthrax), of racist bans on those from predominantly-Muslim countries.
The aftermath of 9/11 gave rise to policies like the USA PATRIOT Act, and the forced compromise of civil liberties for national security. Fear of immigrants proliferated, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was born and, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Yearbook of Immigration Statistics, deportations have almost doubled since 9/11/01.
Twenty years ago last Saturday, my mind was consumed with getting to my baby and getting home where we’d be “safe.” Although my son was too young to remember what happened that day, this year’s 20th anniversary hit different. I tried to process 9/11 through the lens of the constant existential threats his generation navigates — and will navigate. We’re now, of course, hyper-aware of terrorism, but add to that climate change and COVID-19...
Youths in our country know what they know about 9/11 and its aftermath from the stories. They know the language of the war on terror, the racist policies that followed — and, oh yeah, taking your shoes off before going through airport security. But how will their limited views impact future policy, for good and bad?
Last month, after a 20-year war, we abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving confusion, chaos and violence in our wake. To say our relationship with the Middle East is tense is an understatement. But what have we learned about terrorism, and ourselves, since then? The logical conclusion is that our war-driven agenda did not defeat terrorism. And even as we fought wars abroad, a different kind of terrorism took hold. But as we learned from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, this time, the terrorists aren’t so different from ourselves.