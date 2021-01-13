In case you are still confused about the dangerous consequences of white nationalism and white supremacy running unchecked, refer to the violence at the United States Capitol that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
Really, sit with the photos taken that day. This was an insurgence to maintain white power, the cornerstone of Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump and other prominent Republicans lit a signal to followers to maintain how things have always been in this country. This chaos is what these extremists are fighting for.
Notice I am not using the words “white privilege” — this is an example of white power — or “storming” — these people met little resistance breaking through barricades, and video seems to show police taking selfies with rioters and allowing them to enter the building — even though many rioters were packing firearms, dressed in tactical gear and wearing coonskin caps. And for what? To disrupt a routine procedure to certify a legitimate election? Because the face of American leadership in the highest offices is changing? With that change comes hope for most of us that our values and policies will shift to include ALL Americans.
Amidst all of the anguish these events triggered for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) folx, the trauma intensified when there was a push to deflect culpability, by blaming antifa and Black Lives Matter.
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida defended Trump by claiming antifa is partly responsible and said, “This morning, President Trump explicitly called for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful. He was far more — you can moan and groan — but he was far more explicit about his calls for peace than some of the BLM and left-wing rioters were this summer when we saw violence sweep across this nation.”
Even Wayne Lauguesen, editor of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s editorial board, who was in Washington, D.C. that day with his wife, Dede, posted on Facebook that members of the crowd were “probably antifa.” The FBI has since issued a statement saying there’s no evidence antifa was involved.
Too many right-wing politicians and known QAnon conspiracy theorists have been identified among the crowd, and Ashli Babbit, the 35-year old Air Force veteran who was shot in the neck and killed after trying to climb through a door broken by fellow rioters, was one of the casualties. She was not antifa.
Let’s also talk about the difference in law enforcement’s response to the MAGA crowd versus that of BLM. As Jullian Borger of The Guardian says, “The contrast between the law enforcement reaction to the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday and the suppression of peaceful protests in the summer is not just stark — it is black and white.” A picture of the U.S. Capitol during BLM protests this summer was circulated widely on social media, showing lines of law enforcement personnel outfitted in tactical gear.
Lest we forget the peaceful protesters this summer who were dispersed from the capital’s Lafayette Square with tear gas to make way for Trump’s photo-op.
This contrast illustrates the need for a reckoning in our country. For all the trillions of dollars we spend on defense against foreign adversaries, we are imploding. We are not going to move forward as a country until we come to terms with our racist past and stop carrying it into the future. Herein lies one of the greatest fragilities threatening our democracy. How many times does it have to come up before we get it? What else is there to say? It is laid bare before us once again.