The “old homeplace” is a classic theme of Americana, expressed in everything from Norman Rockwell paintings to Woody Guthrie’s powerful folk lament, “I Ain’t Got No Home in This World Anymore.”
But for a heart-rending, modern-day version of the emotional pull of home, you can’t beat the poignant wail of a new song entitled: “The Low-down Down-home Atherton Rich Man Blues.” Warning: You might need a box of tissues to get through this sad saga.
Atherton, California, is a very small town of some 7,500 souls who face a dreadful housing crisis. Unlike most situations, though, they are alarmed by a looming threat of too much housing! It seems that a recent California law requires cities to provide some affordable, multi-family houses to help cope with a growing statewide shortage of homes, meaning Atherton needs to put in about 350 townhouse units as its share.
“Townhouses!” shrieked the locals. “This can’t be! Un-rich people live in townhouses!”
You see, Atherton is a precious enclave in the heart of the Silicon Valley, where only tech gabillionaires are allowed. The price of their mansions averages about $8 million, with each one secluded on at least an acre of land. So… townhouse people? No way. As one affordable housing advocate put it, “Atherton talks about multifamily housing as if it was a Martian invasion.” In a letter to the city council, the multibillionaire Andreessen family, wailed that allowing more than one residence per acre “will MASSIVELY decrease our home values [and] quality of life.” I’m sure you weep for them, so grab a tissue.
Yet, some Athertonians are at least trying to find solutions. One denizen suggests that all of the residents’ swimming pool cabanas should count toward the town’s affordable housing requirements.
If that won’t make you cry, nothing will.
And speaking of wealthy folks... Let’s all gather ’round the campfire, Buckaroos and let Ol’ Cactus Jim here tell you about some of today’s hardy, hard-working cowboys. Yes, those manly men who live free-spirited, yippy-ti-yi-yo, cowboy lives out in the rustic ranch country of the Rocky Mountain West.
Oh, wait — that was a century ago. The “cowboys” who’re now humming “Home on the Range” across Montana, Idaho and Wyoming are multimillionaire and billionaire corporate titans and celebrities like Rupert Murdoch, Bill Gates and Bruce Willis. They don’t really live there nor mix with locals, nor do they actually “ranch” their spectacular 300,000-acre spreads, since they don’t know how.
So they hire real ranching outfits to bring in some cattle, sheep and other ranching accoutrements, then they fly in on private jets occasionally and strut around like John Wayne. They are, in a word, pathetic.
But they surely are land barons, spending up to $200 million each for their vast spreads. Indeed, these dilettantes rule the availability of ranchland and scenic wilderness, pricing out people who really want to ranch and locking out families who want to experience some of nature’s most majestic rivers and mountains. Fifteen years ago, the biggest private landowners held 27 million acres; now they’ve grabbed 42 million acres for themselves.
Well, say apologists for wealth concentration, they bought the land with their money, so it’s fair and square. But hold on slick. They don’t come just for the views, hunting, and exclusivity — their ranches get generous land subsidies, plus, states like Wyoming provide no-state-income-tax hideaways for their wealth.
This is Jim Hightower saying… So, even though you and I are shut out of these gated land baronies, at least we can take pride in knowing that it’s our tax dollars that help the rich buy them… and lock the gates.