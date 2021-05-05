No longer just a parlor game, Monopoly is what’s for dinner. Practically every commodity and every step in producing our families’ most essential consumer purchase is in the tight grip of four or fewer global conglomerates:
Four chemical giants control more than two-thirds of the world market for commercial seeds. Tyson Foods and three other meatpackers control 60 percent of the United States’ poultry market, while just three global packers control 85 percent of the U.S. beef market and 71 percent of the pork market. Four multinational grain trading powers control 90 percent of all grain (corn, wheat, rice, etc.) marketed in the world.
The biggest buyers of farmland are multibillion-dollar Wall Street speculators, jacking up per-acre prices beyond what family farmers (especially young people trying to get into farming) can pay.
President Joe Biden has been a lifelong policy minimalist, but when running for president he at least recognized the need to “combat corporate power,” promising to “make sure farmers and producers have access to fair markets.” Rhetoric aside, though, there is at this point no sense that he and his inside team grasp the structural enormity of what’s at stake, nor have they come up with proposals to do the heavy lifting necessary to free America from the monopoly yoke.
Busting the power of abusive and arrogant food monopolists would be of such immediate benefit to the bottom lines of farmers, consumers and workers that even middle-of-the-road congressional Democrats and a few Republicans are turning into Rooseveltian trustbusters. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, for example, usually a reliable defender of corporate interests, sees the connection between inner-city food deprivation and the consolidation of power by industrial farm and food profiteers, which he says, “are contrary to our very idea of farming in our country.”
Working with progressive grassroots groups like Food & Water Action and Family Farm Action, Booker is sponsoring The Farm System Reform Act, a comprehensive proposal to overhaul major parts of the broken food structure. Included in his bill are strong, overdue provisions to phase out the monstrous system of CAFOs (confined Animal Feeding Operations) that are torturous hellholes for thousands of chickens, hogs and other animals caged in each of these huge factories, which are also polluters of water, air and rural communities. Rather than conventional liberal programs to treat the symptoms of monopoly, such progressive populist approaches begin to dismantle monopoly — and they represent our best chance of actually making life fairer for the majority of people.
The good news is that much of the power to do this already exists. As investigative reporter Amy Swan writes in the January Washington Monthly, we don’t have to wait on recalcitrant Republicans and weak-kneed Dems in Congress to make progress. A tool shed of laws that were put in place during the past 100 years to counter monopoly power are still on the books. They’re stored at the Federal Trade, Communications, and Securities and Exchange commissions; the Federal Reserve; the Treasury, Justice and Ag departments; and so many other drawers of public power.
Let’s put them to work!
— To contact Jim Hightower, go to jimhightower.com.