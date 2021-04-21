It’s time for America to go back to the future — a future of true greatness created by a people united to build a strong nation for the Common Good.
From the start of our United States, Americans have backed leaders who dared to do big public projects — Jefferson, Lincoln, TR, FDR, Truman, Ike, JFK and LBJ all dared to achieve bold goals.
It’s only since Ronald Reagan’s “government-is-evil” demagoguery that our presidents and lawmakers shriveled to no-can-do mediocrities, unwilling even to try tackling America’s big needs or invest in our people’s unlimited possibilities. Their failure is why our nation’s infrastructure — once world-class — has deteriorated to an embarrassing 16th in the world. It’s hard to muster any national pride in chanting: “We’re No. 16!”
But here comes Joe Biden, a lifelong go-slow Democrat, unexpectedly proposing a get-serious, roll-up-our-sleeves, $2 trillion package of investments to modernize and extend America’s collapsing infrastructure.
In addition to roads, bridges and dams, it gives a long overdue boost to such needs as rural high-speed broadband, replacing lead water pipes, building clean energy systems, constructing affordable housing, upgrading public transit systems, increasing home health care for the elderly and providing affordable child care facilities — all geared to creating good union jobs and lifting local economies.
But, remember that old political truism: “Where there’s a will, there are 1,000 won’ts”?
What a hurricane of won’ts swirled out of Washington’s power centers in March to pummel Joe Biden! Corporate lobbyists and their congressional hirelings howled at him for declaring that he would seek a tax increase on corporations to pay for the essential job of repairing and expanding our nation’s infrastructure. Blowhard Mitch McConnell, the GOP’s Senate leader, blustered that poor corporate America should not be singled out to bear this “burden.”
But wait — Mitch singled out the corporate giants in 2017 to receive a massive cut in their tax rate, so even with a slight increase now they’ll still pay much less than regular people.
Also, the giants wormed loopholes in the law to cut their taxes further. Indeed, 55 of the biggest, most profitable corporations paid zero in U.S. income taxes last year. As Bernie Sanders points out: “If you paid $120 for a pair of [Nike] shoes, you paid more to Nike than it paid in federal income taxes over the past 3 years, while it made $4.1 billion in profits.”
Mitch and his fellow hypocrites cynically profess they support restoring America’s infrastructure — but, he says, asking our corporate political funders to pay more “is not going to get support from our side.”
So, who do they want to pay for it? You. Working people and the poor! Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican and a leader of Mitch’s team, points to putting more user fees on drivers and adding taxes on consumers as the way to go.
To see a list of other major corporate scofflaws who’ve been pocketing billions in profits, yet paying zilch for the upkeep of America, go to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy: ITEP.org.
To contact Jim Hightower, go to jimhightower.com.