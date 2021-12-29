Some years ago, a young, sorta-hippyish couple knocked on my front door. They had noticed that I had fig trees in the yard, laden with summer fruit. If I wasn’t going to pick them all, they asked, could they harvest some figs? Since I was about to take a trip, I said: Sure, have at ’em.
Upon my return, as I stood at the door fumbling for my keys, I looked down — and there were two jars of delicious fig jam awaiting me.
A little common neighborliness can be deeply enriching — in so many ways.
I remembered my happy fig exchange recently when I read that a fast-growing, underground fruit economy is spreading in cities across America. Well, the movement is underground, but, naturally, the fruit is above ground and — like my figs — in plain sight. “Urban fruit foraging,” it’s called. It’s being organized by local folks who look around their neighborhoods and see yards with trees bearing an abundance of apples, plums, oranges, pomegranates and other delights — an abundance that largely goes unpicked.
So, why not find ways to gather, distribute and eat this “public fruit?” Cleverly, people are doing just that. In Oregon, for example, the Portland Fruit Tree Project is a database of 300 trees for picking. The owners sign up, then alert foragers a couple of weeks before the fruit ripens so a harvest can be scheduled. Noting that one can only eat so many apples, one of the projects’ organizers says: “A fruit tree is really made for sharing with your neighborhood.”
Others share with food banks, or form backyard fruit co-ops, or put citywide maps of available fruit on websites, or … well, come up with your own idea. To help guide you, here are a few websites: fallenfruit.org, forageoakland.blogspot.com and veggietrader.com.
And in the “Special Gifts for Special People” category, wait till you hear about the gifts I gave to some of America’s power elites for Christmas.
To each of our Congress critters, I sent my fondest wish that from now on they receive the exact same income, health care and pensions that we average citizens get. If they receive only the American average, it might make them a bit more humble — and less cavalier about ignoring the needs of regular folks.
To the stockings of GOP leaders who’ve so eagerly debased themselves to serve the madness of Donald Trump, I added individual spritzer bottles of fragrances like “Essence of Integrity” and “Eau de Self-respect” to help cover up their stench. And in the stockings of Democratic congressional leaders, I put “Spice of Viagra” and “Bouquet du Grassroots” to stiffen their spines and remind them who they represent.
For America’s CEOs, my gift is a beautifully boxed, brand new set of corporate ethics. It’s called the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Going to pollute someone’s neighborhood? Then you have to live there, too. Going to slash wages and benefits? Then slash yours as well. Going to move your manufacturing to sweatshops in China? Then put your office right inside the worst sweatshop. Executive life won’t be as luxurious, but CEOs would glow with a new purity of spirit.
To the Wall Street hedge-fund hucksters who’ve conglomerated, plundered and degraded hundreds of America’s newspapers, I’ve sent copies of Journalism for Dummies and offered jobs for each of them in their stripped-down, Dickensian newsrooms.
And what better gift to the Trump family — Donald, Ivanka and Jared, Eric, Donnie Jr. and the whole nest of them — than to wish that they live with each other constantly and permanently. No, really, each of you deserves it.
