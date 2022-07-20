In the 1990s, renowned Texas progressive writer Molly Ivins regaled (and appalled) readers with her reports on the tragicomic awfulness of George W. Bush’s two terms as Texas’ governor. His tenure was notable for his deep ignorance, frat-boy arrogance and flagrant servility to corporate interests. But those very qualities made America’s moneyed powers decide that — Wow! — he’d make a dandy president! Molly warned that this was madness, but in the 2000 race, W’s patrons stuffed him with money, buffed him up with PR Shinola, pulled off a post-election political heist… and squeegeed him, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, John Ashcroft and that whole regime of horrors into office.
Americans soon began expressing astonishment at how shallow, imperious and dangerous Bush & Company were proving to be, leading Molly to say: “Next time I tell you someone from Texas should not be president of the United States, please pay attention.”
Don’t look now, but another Texas gubernatorial goober, named Greg Abbott, is coming at you, insisting he should be your next president. Sadly, Molly is gone, but I think I can speak for her on this matter of national import: Hell No!
Excuse the redundancy here, but right-wing extremism has become extremely extreme, and Abbott is vying to be the “extremiest” of all. A clue to his loopiness is his vituperative anti-abortion absolutism, forcing victims of rape to give birth to their rapists’ spawn. Not a problem, proclaimed Abbott, for he’s the Lone Star Wizard. He declared that he intends to go out and arrest all rapists — get this — before they rape anyone!
Abbott, a governor with no talent for governing, has run up a record noted for spectacular program failures, corporate bootlicking, widening inequality, corruption, political buffoonery… and so awful much more.
And speaking of Republican madness, perhaps you remember Sen. Barry Goldwater, the GOP’s fringy, far-right-wing 1964 presidential nominee who famously said, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.” Today, however, the core of the Republican Party has gone so far beyond the fringe that they would boo Goldwater’s right-wingism as insufficiently rabid. Instead, their new rallying cry is: “Nuttiness in the defense of extremism is no vice.”
The GOP’s mainline officialdom now proclaim themselves The Party of Extremism. They are openly embracing The Crazy, including conspiracy theorists, neo-confederates and Q-Anon cultists, hoping to harness the fanatical horsepower of these antidemocratic groups to the party’s true purpose of entrenching the supremacy of corporate and moneyed elites.
Now this extremism is about to erupt in the GOP’s presidential primary, for a whole covey of these cooing right-wingers have fantasies of taking the groups’ radical agenda to the White House. All of them are trying to out-extreme each other with raw meat bigotry and autocratic posturing, but Abbott — along with Ron DeSantis of Florida — have emerged as both the most bullish and bullying.
For months, these big-state governors have been locked in a far-right kook-off including outlawing free speech, banning books, viciously attacking immigrants, preempting local elections and governments, and denying health care to poor people. Bear in mind that Abbott and DeSantis are not merely pontificating, posturing and promising what they might do in the White House — as governors they’re actually practicing it right now!
I don’t know if Abbott and DeSantis are the worst that the GOP will try to put in the Oval Office in 2024, but please pay attention now, for today’s Republican elites intend to pull our democracy down into the plutocratic, autocratic and theocratic maelstrom they are creating.