Keep On Truckin’ was an iconic underground cartoon created in 1968 by comic master Robert Crumb. Featuring various big-footed men strutting jauntily through life, the caricature became widely popular as an expression of young people’s collective optimism. “You’re movin’ on down the line,” Crumb later explained, “It’s proletarian. It’s populist.”
But today the phrase has become ironic, for America’s truck drivers themselves are no longer moving on down the line of fairness, justice and opportunity. What had been a skilled, middle-class job in the 1960s is now largely a skilled poverty-wage job, thanks to the industry’s relentless push for deregulation and deunionization, decoupling drivers from upward mobility. Trucking has been turned into a corporate racket, with CEOs arbitrarily abusing the workers who move their products across town and country. To enable the abuse, corporate lawyers have fabricated a legal dodge, letting shippers claim that their truck drivers are not their employees, but “independent contractors.”
Thus — hocus pocus! — drivers don’t get decent wages, overtime pay, workers comp, Social Security, health care, rest breaks, reimbursement for truck expenses (including gasoline, tires, repairs and insurance) ... and, as “contractors,” drivers are not allowed to unionize. This rank rip-off has become the industry standard, practiced by multibillion-dollar shipping giants like XPO, FedEx, Penske and Amazon. The National Employment Law Project recently reported that two-thirds of truckers hauling goods from U.S. ports are intentionally misclassified as contractors, rather than as employees of the profiteers that hire, direct, set pay levels and fire them.
My Uncle Emmitt was a highballing trucker in the 1960s, when driving offered an honest job — decent pay, union protections, benefits and normal hours. Then came the deregulation craze of the 1980s, pushed by corporate profiteers and right-wing ideologues who cast unions aside, crashed driver pay and turned the job into a punishment.
Pay today is so abysmal that most truckers have to drive dangerously long shifts of well over 60 hours a week (with many topping 100 hours) to make a bare-bones living. It’s a grind, too — you can’t stand up for hours, you travel alone, dinner is a gas station burrito, bathroom breaks mean pulling out the plastic jug you carry along... and you won’t get home for days. Exhaustion is a constant companion and a real hazard — drivers call these big rigs “40 tons of death.”
Yet corporate, political and media elites — oblivious to all of the above — whine that America has a trucker shortage. Not so. There are plenty of licensed drivers, but — get this — nine out of 10 quit within a year of getting a job! And it’s because truckers are underpaid, overworked, endangered and even dehumanized by bosses who install surveillance cameras, sensors and other technology to record and report every twitch a driver makes.
Today’s explosive truck-convoy protests should be a rebellion against the plutocratic system that the right-wing has imposed on truckers... and on America.