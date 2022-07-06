What’s the most damning thing about America’s health care system? The system.
While our doctors, nurses and technicians are among the best in the world, the system itself is not even designed for care, but for the constant expansion of profits for insurance giants, drugmakers, hospital chains, system managers, financiers and other voracious components of the medical industry. For starters, ponder that term, “medical industry.” The ethical essence of health care is that it’s a human right, essential to every person and to the Common Good. But corporate elites now claim to “own” our health by shriveling the concept of care to just another product available to those able to pay whatever monopolistic industrialists demand.
But this rationing of care meant the industry was leaving a mass market of millions of patients untapped, so industry bean counters made a critical adjustment. Lower prices? Ha! Don’t be silly! Instead, the system is pushing medical debt as the ticket to care. So, you come in sick or injured, scared, dazed… and suddenly you’re hooked up to a long-term medical payment plan.
We’ve had such infamous, high-profile scammers as Medicare fraudster Rick Scott, Big Pharma price gouger Martin Shkreli and the Sackler family of opioid pushers. Worse, though, we now face an industrywide epidemic of insurers, hospitals and others that are both pushing higher costs onto patients, then systematically pushing those who can’t pay the full inflated tab into debt schemes. With bloated interest charges, payments go on for years and medical bankruptcies are soaring.
The most significant statistic in today’s avaricious world of health care finance is this: Half of U.S. adults don’t have the money to cover a $500 medical bill. Thus, as the system keeps jacking up its prices and profits, millions of families are forced by illness or injury into the dark valley of debt, inhabited by ruthless debt collectors employed by the medical establishment. But wait, you say, I have health insurance! Still, ever-rising prices and out-of-pocket insurance requirements put you in debt, too.
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey (tinyurl.com/kff-med-debt) found that six out of 10 working-age adults with health coverage went into medical/dental debt in the past five years and that more than 100 million Americans — including 41 percent of all adults — are in hock because of the skyrocketing cost of the so-called “care-industry.” This includes debt that patients owe directly to the system, plus money borrowed from family or friends or put on credit cards. An analysis in 2019 estimated that families were being hit with at least $195 billion in payments for medical borrowing — a number driven dramatically higher since the pandemic.
Most perversely, health care debt prevents many people from getting health care. One in seven Americans say the corporate system has refused care to them because they have unpaid medical bills, and two-thirds say they’ve put off care because of the fear of crushing debt. As one expert puts it: “The No. 1 reason — and the No. 2, 3 and 4 reasons — that people go into medical debt is they don’t have the money. It’s not complicated.”
As one doctor angrily said of industrial health care: “Debt is no longer just a bug in our system. It is one of the main products. We have a health care system almost perfectly designed to create debt.”
How sick is that?
This is Jim Hightower saying… To help stop health industry’s grifters and profiteers, go to RIPMedicalDebt.org.