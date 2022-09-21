What makes a newspaper great? Many say it’s having street-savvy reporters and editors with the integrity to shine the light of investigative journalism on the power structure’s abuses.
But, no, says Fred Ryan, top executive of The Washington Post — the secret is attendance. Ryan, a corporate manager and former Ronald Reagan staffer, was handpicked to be CEO of the legendary paper by Jeff Bezos in 2014, when the Amazon billionaire bought the Post. But on Ryan’s watch, readership is in decline, which he blames on newsroom sluggards who don’t spend enough time in the office. So he’s become the hall monitor, measuring reporters’ productivity by their office attendance.
Fred seems unaware that a good reporter’s real work is out on the beat, not sitting in front of a computer. No doubt he would’ve fired Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein for being out of the office so often to meet with Deep Throat to uncover former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. In fairness, though, he apparently has a two-part plan to boost team spirit: 1) Eliminate 100 reporters, and 2) judge the output of those remaining by counting the number of video conferences they attend each week.
But that’s hardly the totality of Ryan’s innovations. The big news is that he’s hired not one, but two, high-dollar PR firms to create a cutting edge “branding strategy” for the Post. Already they’ve come up with a spiffy new corporate slogan: “We don’t just break news. We break ground.” Wow — how great is that? (Never mind that some wags have changed the second line to, “We break wind”).
When overpaid incompetents like Ryan substitute slogans and computer metrics for real solutions, they’re admitting that they are the problem — that they simply don’t know how to motivate and manage a creative workforce. They should resign in embarrassment.
But the Post isn’t the only business where work activity is recorded. For generations, employees have been punished by corporate bosses for watching the clock. But now, the corporate clock is watching workers!
Called “digital productivity monitoring,” this surveillance is done by an integrated computer system including a real-time clock, camera, keyboard tracker and algorithms to provide a second-by-second record of what each employee is doing. Jeff Bezos, boss of Amazon, pioneered use of this ticking electronic eye in his monstrous warehouses, forcing hapless, low-paid “pickers” to sprint down cavernous stacks of consumer stuff to fill online orders, pronto — beat the clock, or be fired.
Terrific policy! exclaimed taskmasters at hospital chains, banks, tech giants, colleges and other outfits employing millions of mid-level professionals. So, they’ve been installing these unblinking digital snoops to watch their employees, even timing their bathroom breaks and constantly eying each one’s pace of work. They’ve plugged in new software with such Orwellian names as WorkSmart and Time Doctor to count worker’s keystrokes and to snap pictures every 10 minutes of workers’ faces and screens, recording all on digital scoreboards. You are paid only for the minutes the computers “see” you in action. Bosses hail the electronic minders as “Fitbits” of productivity, spurring workers to keep noses to the grindstone, and also to instill workplace honesty.
Only… the whole scheme is dishonest. No employee’s worthiness can be measured in keystrokes and 10-minute snapshots! What about thinking, conferring with colleagues, listening to customers, etc.? No — zero “productivity points” are awarded for that work. For example, The New York Times reports that the multibillion-dollar UnitedHealth Group marks its drug-addiction therapists “idle” if they are conversing off-line with patients.
Employees call this digital management “demoralizing,” “toxic” and “just wrong.” But corporate investors are pouring billions into it. Which group do you trust to shape America’s workplace?