When corporate ex-executives are absurdly hypocritical, yet so obtuse that they don’t even realize it, is it still hypocrisy… or are they just dimwitted?
Consider the histrionics emanating from corporate bunkers over rising public approval for the idea that nature be given legal rights that are enforceable in courts. The Rights of Nature movement argues that if, say, a mining conglomerate decapitates a mountain, that injured citizen of our natural world ought to have its day in court. “Outrageous,” shriek the honchos of Corporate America — the courts are for people¸ not for pieces of property!
Hello, hypocrisy. After all, a corporation is not a person — it has no brain, no pulse, no soul, no life. It’s not even a real piece of property, just an inert document printed by a state. Yet, the owners of that piece of paper claim that it magically bestows “personhood” on their syndicate, giving it the legal and political rights of real people. Yet, these “paper people” now cry that Earth’s actual living creatures can’t have any legal rights because they are just property. Excuse me, but a single drop of water has more life in it than all the corporations in the world.
Also, let’s note that the long evolution of law even had to be enlightened to recognize that such “property” as slaves were human beings with fundamental rights. The body of legal (and moral) rights has grown, and it enhances our own humanity to recognize that we and nature are one. Crass corporate exploitation, on the other hand, diminishes all living things, threatening
life itself.
All across our country (and around the world), people wake up to find that faraway financial elites have come in by stealth, using legalistic ruses to poison local waters, strip forests and fields, defile the air and otherwise destroy our natural surroundings. But what if the law was balanced to let those natural surroundings have their own say and redress the harm done to them? Just as corporations have lawyers, rivers, forests, etc. could be provided with legal counsel to sue corporations and governments that mindlessly contaminate and even kill them.
The Rights of Nature movement is taking hold. Last November, a whopping 89 percent of voters in Orange County, Florida — fed up with decades of industrial pollution of their waterways — shouted YES! to a Rights of Nature initiative.
To learn more, go to Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund: celdf.org.