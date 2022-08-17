America’s stringent system of corporate capitalism keeps carving out new depths of worker exploitation.
Take Chick-fil-A, a right-wing, Atlanta-based, fast-food operation boasting that it follows “biblically based” principles. Like slavery? Well, Chick-fil-A hasn’t gone quite that biblical yet, but one of its franchises recently pioneered a novel labor compensation innovation that comes close — literally paying some workers “chicken feed.” This outlet of the $11-billion-a-year chain called on area residents to staff its new Drive Thru Express — but in lieu of wages, they were offering chicken sandwiches! Join the Express team, and you’d be “paid” five chicken items per shift. That worked out to less than minimum wage… plus indigestion.
What we have here is one more absurd illustration that America’s sanctified work ethic is a fraud, an empty promise that you’ll get ahead if you just work hard enough, keep your nose to the grindstone, and stay loyal to the corporate order for life — no matter how vacuous.
But the game is up, for workers across the economy are now seeking more from life than 50 years of serving the company. They’re even organizing anti-workaholism groups like “I don’t want a career,” “Rest Is Resistance” and the “Nap Ministry.” But don’t mistake this rebellion as mere satire by a few puckish slackers. Today’s nationwide shortage of workers (from truck drivers to teachers) is not a momentary economic blip, but a defiant declaration of independence from a form of work that is life-sucking.
The rebellion here is not merely over low pay, but particularly about the unrelenting nature of work itself — the all-consuming “job imperative,” as if that’s your life: Go 40 to 60 hours a week 50 to 52 weeks a year for half a century or more… then die. Is that all there is? Is that all we are?
Amazingly, this existential and truly revolutionary question is one that millions of hard-working people throughout our top-down corporate system are asking themselves, their families and friends. Why are we working like this, why does it matter, what else is there?
Airline pilots, for example, have stunned the industry by prioritizing non-monetary demands in their current contract negotiations with the Big Four monopolistic airline giants. The bosses have offered 14 percent pay hikes, but pilots are demanding something more meaningful: structural changes to improve their quality of life. They’re routinely frustrated by management’s inept scheduling, inadequate staffing, and onerous work rules that leave them stressed out, dangerously fatigued and often stranded far from home. The bottom line is not to get another dollar, but being able to plan and enjoy a non-work life. “You absolutely cannot address quality of life with money,” says the president of the pilots’ union at Southwest Airlines. “You’re never going to pay someone enough for a lost piano recital with their daughter or a lost baseball game.”
People are not afraid of hard work, nor averse to long hours — if the task and the cause are worth both time and effort. And “worth it” is increasingly being measured in higher values than dollars alone. Fair compensation means work that includes a sense of purpose, community, respect, fairness and fun! In short, true worthiness… not a chicken sandwich.