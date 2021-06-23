Here’s a thought-provoking bumper sticker: “The system is fixed. We must break it.”
This thought came into vivid focus when a recent news report by ProPublica revealed that a nest of preening multibillionaires — led by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Michael Bloomberg — have been playing America’s rigged tax system to dodge paying their share of upkeep for the society that so lavishly enriches them. In a leak of actual IRS data, the 25 richest Americans were exposed for using tricks and loopholes to pay barely 3 percent of their enormous riches to our public treasury — while ordinary working people shell out about 24 percent of their meager income.
Check out the manipulations by Amazon jefe Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest people. Even as his wealth skyrocketed by $120 billion from 2006 to 2018, he paid just 1 percent in taxes on that gain. One year, in which his wealth swelled by $18 billion, he even took a $4,000 tax credit for the care of his children.
The chief fix for these super-dodgers is that they can take out loans on the escalating value of their stock, mansions, yachts, etc. — without paying taxes on the cash they get. Then they spend the cash value of those assets without having to sell them. It’s financial voodoo for the privileged few!
In response to the revelations in ProPublica’s jaw-dropping report, congressional Republicans, Biden administration officials and the IRS are all promising a through investigation and crackdown. Not on the sleazy billionaires, of course, but on ProPublica! Yes, some top public officials exclaim they are outraged, not by the tax rigging, but by the fact that you and I have been told about it in specific, undeniable detail.
It’s not cynical to call the system corrupt when the corruption is right under our noses.
And speaking of Jeff bezos... in today’s Facebook-Instagram-Google world of billionaire ethics and expectations, dreams need to glitter with the 2021-ish grandiosity to go viral. So, who better to take us there than that visionary of instant gratification, Jeff Bezos? “Ever since I was 5 years old,” says the mega-billionaire, “I’ve dreamed of traveling to space.” Now that’s intriguing, because Bezos regularly acts like he is from outer space — so, is this homeward bound?
Bezos can certainly afford the ticket, for today’s global pandemic has delivered a financial windfall to him, increasing his personal wealth by $75 billion last year alone. Bear in mind that he didn’t have to work harder or smarter to “earn” this bonanza. Indeed, he’s retiring as Amazon CEO, but his haul keeps growing as the corporate stock price keeps bloating.
Meanwhile, he bought himself a rocket ship company, and in July, he intends to be Customer No. 1 on a tourist fling to the lower edge of space. He and five other high-flyers will take a short suborbital joy ride about 50 miles up in a fully pressurized cabin, then unbuckle and experience weightlessness for about three minutes before scooting back to terra firma.
The gabillionaire predicts that his space-capade will make him a new man: “It changes your relationship … with humanity,” he says of space travel.
Good, for his relationship heretofore has been one of worker exploitation, tax cheating and monopoly profiteering. So go forth, Bezos-man — and come back a better human.