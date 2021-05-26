‘Outrageous,” screeched the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It doesn’t feel fair,” whimpered a top corporate executive.
The wailing by those who run corporate America is not for the plight of the workaday families who’ve seen their incomes stagnate and even plummet to zero during the past months of the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, this chorus of woe comes from powerful plutocratic interests that have been enjoying windfall profits. Why? Because, they cry, that meanie in the White House, Joe Biden, intends to jack up their corporate tax rate.
But wait... didn’t Trump and the GOP Congress slash the corporate share of our nation’s upkeep nearly in half just four years ago, shifting the burden to the middle class and poor? Yes. And didn’t they promise that those cuts would create millions of new jobs? Yes, again — yet corporations got richer and working stiffs got shafted.
Still, here they come again, howling that raising corporate taxes would crash the stock market. Well, the day Biden announced his plan, stock prices did fall… by less than 1 percent. The next day, they bounced right back, and they’re still booming.
Moreover, those are crocodile tears the rich are shedding, for they know that — as Biden himself makes clear — his proposed uptick in their tax share “is not going to affect their standard of living at all. Not a little tiny bit.” They’ll still have their two or three big houses, private jets and yachts. But, with them paying just a bit more toward the Common Good, our country will be able to reinvest in society’s physical and human infrastructure, making America stronger and fairer for all.
That’s why there are broad and deep public majorities — even among Republicans — for Biden’s infrastructure plan and the taxes to pay for it. For more information go to AmericansForTaxFairness.org.
But about those yachts...
In the past year, while ordinary Americans have lost jobs, businesses and homes due to the pandemic economic crash, America’s 664 billionaires found themselves nearly 40 percent richer than before COVID, adding more than a trillion dollars in 2020 to their personal wealth. And practically all of them got so much richer by doing nothing — their money made the extra money for them, because corporate stock prices zoomed.
Jeff Bezos, the alpha-geek of Amazon, hauled in an additional $75 billion last year (roughly $37 million an hour). He splurged on one of the largest sailing vessels ever built. Measuring more than the length of a football field, the superyacht cost the diminutive mega-billionaire some half-billion bucks and he’ll pay some $60 million each year for operating expenses. Also, because the three sails on his 400-footer are so huge that a helicopter can’t land on the deck, he has an auxiliary yacht to provide a helipad.