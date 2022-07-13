It’s a serious handicap for an elected leader to be a lame duck. Far worse, though, if the “leader” is just plain lame.
Poor Joe Biden has tumbled into both ditches. He set himself up for lame duckism in the 2020 race by promising voters that he would merely be “a bridge, not… anything else.” He portrayed himself as a bipartisan, inside player, an interim senior statesman who would calmly pilot the ship of state from Donald Trump’s bombast to whomever was next. But just a year and a half into his presidency, the duckism has kicked in, and he’s scrambling to insist that he’s still the president, now planning to run again in 2024. But that only highlights Biden’s inherent lameness.
He’s playing president rather than being one. Take his embarrassingly meek response to the Supreme Court’s six partisan extremists who just nullified the fundamental freedom of all women in America to control their own bodies. Biden called the Court’s dictate “terrible,” but what did he do? His first “action” was to send out a fundraising mailing asking for $15 donations to re-elect Democrats. Then he flew off on a four-day trip abroad. Roundly condemned for being AWOL, he belatedly held a press conference in Spain, calling the Court’s attack on women “destabilizing.” Gosh, Joe, so harsh! Then he called on Congress to do something.
But wait — aren’t you the president? Shouldn’t you at least be here, show up on the front lines and treat this as the democracy emergency it is? Hello — six besotted judicial right-wingers who think their black robes make them little gods have just sanctimoniously usurped an innate human right!
The 70 percent of Americans who oppose the ungodly arrogance of these six judges need a real president who’ll fight like hell to restore this right.
Donald Trump’s criminal attempt to steal the 2020 election failed, but it’s not the only recent coup attack on our democracy. In the last few years, a cabal of right-wing zealots have plotted to seize control of the U.S. Supreme Court. By hook and crook, they’ve installed a six-judge majority, and now they’re using them as a political cudgel to try stealing not just a constitutional right, but an inherent human right from American women — the right to make their own reproductive decisions. By judicial fiat, the right-wing judges have decreed that the state will make birth decisions, regardless of what mothers want. This is the Republican Party’s current concept of “small government.”
When the supremes issued their government decree in June, headlines blared that the decision by “conservatives” on the court “ends” a woman’s right to choose. That’s wrong on two counts: First, there is nothing conservative about what amounts to a naked power grab by a small minority of ideological tyrants. Second, a human right cannot be ended.
The judicial authoritarians who’re perverting the Court’s purpose from justice to autocracy are deluding themselves if they think that unelected judges ensconced in a marble bubble in Washington can deter the democratic imperative (much less the maternal authority) of millions of American women. Reality has many ways to conquer ideology. To be blunt, the right-wing lost this fight the moment it won the ruling.
Unfortunately, even the Biden White House doesn’t get the depth of the public’s outrage and determination to restore this right into law. Asked about rising anger at his inaction, Biden dismissed the critics: “I’m the only president they got,” he snapped.
This is Jim Hightower saying… Joe might want to reflect on the vibrant history of American democracy — if leaders don’t lead, the people will, even if that means getting a new president.