It seems every time I open a paper or turn on the TV, someone is talking about the impact of the pandemic, and offering little advice about how we cope with the changes in our world. All of us know it’s been a remarkably challenging couple of years — but what can we do about the way isolation, fear, loss and uncertainty affect us psychologically and emotionally?
Rev. Roger Butts is a Unitarian Universalist and the author of Seeds of Devotion. Recently we discussed the power of art to heal the human spirit.
Roger Butts: In every season, art is healing and restorative. In a pandemic world, art heals and transforms.
Station Eleven is a brilliant meditation on the power of art in a post-apocalyptic world. In the book by Emily St. John Mandel, a traveling group of actors — fellow survivors — puts on plays for survivors in distant towns. The caravans are labeled “The Traveling Symphony, because surviving is insufficient.”
Survival is insufficient. Breathing, and calling it a life is insufficient. We long for a deep connection with our true selves, one another, and with the Mystery. Art gets us there, uniquely.
On a recent Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic came back for in-person shows. I was in the crowd — the relief, joy and power were obvious in each who gathered to listen to that transcendent music. We were human, together.
The market will crash. Technology will come and go. But the arts endure. The body will return to ash, but your poem, your picture, your music, remain. Art reminds us of what is worthy and what remains. This is how art heals.
Our tapping into the Mystery and, with risk, expressing who we are in a prayer, a poem, a meal, is the greatest gift. In the pandemic, I wrote a book and I started drawing. The drawings are awful and GLORIOUS.
In that symphony room, I saw old friends hug upon seeing each other again. I saw tears when the young pianist wowed us after the intermission. I saw us returning, in the music and the company, to our authentic, interdependent, wild selves, together.
Like spirituality, art connects us to ourselves, the transcendent Mystery, AND to one another and to the everyday beauty/sorrow/pain and love that is life.
The greatest way, however, that art can heal us after almost being brought down by COVID is by recognizing our precarity and our deep connection — thereby inviting us to a new way of being human. I’ll never forget the class I took with a young writer at Lighthouse in Denver. He said: “I’m a writer. I figure out how much I need in terms of money every day to do my art and I make that much but no more. In this way, I am free to create.”
Art invites us, at the end of the day, to create a new way of being human. Putting away our capitalistic hoarding. Putting away our love of the military in favor of nonviolence. Putting away our competition in favor of deep connection. Art heals us as it calls us to be fully human and to become co-conspirators in creating a new way of being human, together.
Follow Roger’s musings and ministry at contemplativelight.org/author/rogerbutts.
Ever wanted straight-forward answers to hard questions? Don’t we all?! In Good Faith answers questions about spirituality, religion, and the things that matter to us as human beings. Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author, and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions. Join the conversation at InGoodFaith.org.
Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com.
