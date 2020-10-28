Do people of religion have a moral obligation to help refugees?
Alycia Erickson - Christian
Rev. Alycia Erickson, pastor of Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, has a passion for working with the LGBTQ and straight communities.
The short answer is yes. A refugee is someone who has been forced to leave their country due to war, persecution or natural disaster. They have lost everything, and are often living with the effects of deep trauma because of what they experienced. Exodus 22:21 says, “You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt” (NRSV). Jesus said that we are to love our neighbors as ourselves. If we lost everything, wouldn’t we hope others would help us? These ideas underscore the hospitality my faith says we are to offer others, including refugees. We live in the richest country in the world, and can do far more than we do to help refugees.
Jeff Scholes - Agnostic
Jeffrey Scholes, Ph.D., is an associate professor of philosophy and director of the Center for Religious Diversity and Public Life at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
In a word, “yes.” I must add that people “not of religion” also have a moral obligation (and a stated desire) to help refugees. The primary reason that this is even a relevant question — it would have been utterly perplexing during biblical times — is due to the slow rise of nationalism across our globe for the last couple of centuries. The concept of national borders was alien until 17th-century Europe started to make it about “us versus them.” However, this way of thinking has become the de facto source of identification for many. I historicize this current situation at our border in order to emphasize that our moral response to those fleeing violent situations is not only selective, and therefore deeply problematic, but also detached from historical moorings.
Bruce Coriell - Earth-based Christian
Bruce Coriell served as an interfaith chaplain in colleges and universities for over 35 years. These days you are most likely to find him off wandering rivers and mountains.
Since compassion is a virtue in every religion, the easy answer is “yes.” In the U.S., we have been taught that immigration is about pursuing prosperity and opportunity. But when we dig a little deeper, we observe that what usually leads to immigration is human suffering — whether it be religious persecution, political oppression, war and violence or poverty and other injustice. After all, who wants to flee their home for an uncertain future, unless they feel they have no other choice? So, should it surprise us that the earliest sacred texts teach us to be kind to strangers and to care for sojourners from foreign lands?
Arnie Bass - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Arnie Bass is a bishop at Sunset Mesa Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Colorado Springs. He has served in positions of both spiritual and administrative responsibility since 1991.
As I read, study and ponder the holy scriptures, especially the teaching of Jesus Christ, I feel He admonishes us to administer to the relief of the poor, the needy, the downtrodden, the oppressed, the weak, to strengthen the feeble knees and to lift up the hands that hang down. I believe bringing relief to all human suffering is the responsibility of all, especially the believers. Being deprived of their personal possessions and homelands because of wars or natural disasters, the plight of a refugee could very well fit all these categories. I believe the Lord expects those who have to help those who have not. I also believe He expects us to be wise in the use of everything He has blessed us with.