I remember when author and Episcopal Bishop John Shelby Spong said he would no longer debate the issue of homosexuality with right-wing Christians. “I will no longer dignify by listening to the thoughts of those who advocate ‘reparative therapy,’” he said. That was in 2009. “Certainly, the world is more accepting, isn’t it?” a friend recently asked me. “Do we still need Pride Month? It feels like the world is so much more gay-friendly than it used to be.”
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. It’s easy to tell when Pride Month has arrived. Rainbow flags are plentiful — but has the world really changed significantly for the LGBTQ+ community? I decided to ask Rev. Alycia Erickson, pastor at the Westside’s Metropolitan Community Church.
MCC’s website says, “Sometimes people ask if we’re ‘the gay church.’ No, the church isn’t gay … though many of our members are. We’re a progressive Christian church made up of wonderfully diverse people who are straight, gay, bi, trans, genderqueer, young, old, searching, certain, traditional and edgy.” Rev. Erickson is a passionate advocate for social justice and offered lots of insight.
The biggest issue facing the LGBTQ+ community today is reckoning with how white supremacy has been intertwined with the LGBTQ+ liberation movement in the U.S. Many leaders of the earliest Pride movements were white and had little to no insight into the dynamics of white supremacy. The needs and challenges facing BIPOC folx have been thus ignored or suppressed. We white folk must engage the uncomfortable work of peeling back the (often but not always unconscious) layers of white supremacy in our ideas and behaviors.
Another critical issue facing the LGBTQ+ community is the lack of federal protections against discrimination. Some states have passed anti-discrimination laws, but the protection offered by them is inconsistent. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in February 2021, but it never passed in the Senate. We must advocate and work to get this legislation passed. The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights laws to provide consistent and explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in a variety of areas such as employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs, and jury service.
In the Pikes Peak region, a problem that weighs heavily on my heart is the struggle many LGBTQ+ children and youths have gaining acceptance in their families, schools and churches. Because our city has many evangelical Christian organizations and churches, young people face rejection by their families and bullying at school when they come out, or if they are even perceived to be LGBTQ+. This has a cascading effect on their lives and can lead to homelessness and addiction, often ending in suicide. If I could wave a magic wand, I’d wish not one more child would be kicked out of their family for coming out as LGBTQ+.
This leads to my final point: There are not enough affordable, accessible and culturally relevant mental health services available to the LGBTQ+ community. Because of the stigma related to being LGBTQ+, our community faces higher rates of depression, anxiety and addiction. Mental health services are expensive, or not covered by insurance. Those who are un- or underemployed because of gender identity or sexual orientation cannot pay out of pocket. Again, if I could wave a magic wand, I’d wish for affordable and accessible mental health care for anyone who needs it.
