In Good Faith was birthed over a warm drink and a good conversation at a Westside coffee shop. John Weiss, founder and chairman of Colorado Publishing House, the parent company of the Indy, was the publisher at the time — and I was an up-and-coming minister and interfaith activist frustrated that Colorado Springs was nationally perceived as the Mecca of Evangelical Christianity rather than a religiously diverse community.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against Evangelicals. In fact, I’ve had the pleasure of working with several as panelists for this column and I love them all. Colorado Springs, however, deserves to be seen in a broader light.
John, it turns out, had an interest of his own — the same interest he brings to every project he spearheads. He wanted people who live here to collaborate for the city’s good. It was a match made in heaven… or paradise… or Nirvana… or the Summerland… depending on your faith tradition!
We reached out to several clergy voices spanning a wide variety of beliefs. From liberal to conservative, they all said “yes” to a column that opened the door to interfaith collaboration. Over the years, we’ve shared the voices of Jews, Christians, Druids and Pagans, Buddhists, Muslims, Unitarian Universalists, Church of Latter-Day Saints, Bahai and others. We’ve compared our beliefs, which were not as different as we’d expected, and we’ve grown in understanding.
Together, we’ve supported numerous efforts in our city, showing up in robes, stoles and sacred garments as a team of religious leaders devoted to the Pikes Peak region. One of our proudest moments was the decision to give our column space to Black leaders from our city during the height of the Black Lives Matter marches in June 2020. What those writers shared during that six-week period changed us all.
It’s been nine years since that coffee shop conversation. After lots of consideration, John and I agree it’s time for change. We’re taking a break until September to consider how we can best serve the spiritual community of Colorado Springs. We’ll be back, likely under a new name, in the fall.
Before our break, I’d like to thank a few people.
First and foremost, thanks to the Indy for generously donating the space for this column for the past nine years. Thanks to the editors, designers and administrators who made sure we always put our best foot forward, and thanks to the publishers, John Weiss, and now Amy Gillentine, for seeing how impactful this column could be.
Our In Good Faith panelists have volunteered their time, their skill and their wisdom to this effort for nearly 500 weeks. We’ve written, marched, podcasted, grieved and celebrated together, and made lifetime friendships. Thank you so very much for all you’ve done.
And to our readers — thank you for each comment you sent, for each question you asked, for every time we invited you to get involved and you showed up. Thank you for caring about the spiritual foundation of Colorado Springs and for supporting religious freedom and diversity.
Seeing hundreds of people of different faiths stand side by side a few years ago at an In Good Faith rally held in response to the vandalization of a local synagogue will forever live in my memory as a highlight of what we’ve accomplished. Our signs read “Love Lives Here.” Indeed, it does, and it wears many different faces.
To read archived In Good Faith columns, visit asoulfullworld.com/ingoodfaith. And if you’d like to comment about In Good faith, or stay in touch with Dr. Ahriana Platten, email her at Ahriana@Ahriana.com.