Would it surprise you to know that religious organizations address some of the biggest problems facing humankind? Addiction, domestic violence, homelessness, poverty and hunger are concerns for people of faith — and they make a huge difference globally.
According to the World Health Organization, the risk of a child dying of starvation before 5 years of age is highest in Africa, where 76.5 per 1,000 live births result in death from a lack of food. That’s about eight times higher than in Europe where fewer than 10 per 1,000 children suffer the same fate. In the United States, we see very few deaths, but one in every five children is affected by food insecurity. On average, the National School Lunch Program provides low-cost or free lunches to 30 million American children each school day.
Overcomers is a global organization founded by my dear friend, South African Pastor Andrew Wilmot, who has a big dream of feeding 14,000 kids each day in his immediate area — and more across the planet. The Overcomers’ website describes his team of more than 80 staff members as “highly passionate people who work closely with a network of [non-government organizations, project-based organizations, nonprofit companies,] churches and community leaders across South Africa to coordinate feeding schemes, inspirational events, education initiatives, internet literacy programs and youth camps.” In a recent conversation about his work, Andrew reminded me that it takes more than food to make a difference in a child’s life.
Pastor Andrew Wilmot: Food is fuel, nothing more. Without fuel, the body is weak, and the brain struggles to learn. Before we can even remotely hope to bring meaningful change into a child’s life, we have to make sure that they have the ability to assimilate the information required for intellectual and emotional growth. After food, our next focus is fun! A child needs to laugh. We all do! Once we have the kids fed and they’re having fun, we commit to at least 10 years of mentorship in everything from life skills to basic farming, arts, adventure and academia. We use massive inflatable slides and even an inflatable soccer field to import levels of fun to high poverty communities. This type of fun is usually reserved for wealthier children.
Our vision for every child is a complete journey — spiritually, physically, emotionally and intellectually, hence our motto “Feed, Fun, Foster.” Food is the bare minimum. It’s the most basic sign of love and care. Kids must be fed three times a day, seven days a week, every day of every year. Feeding thousands of children is hard work. It’s expensive and requires hundreds of staff and volunteers, as well as sacrificial consistency. Of all the things that we do, feeding kids is our highest priority, but it’s only the first step in a chain of events leading up to true rescue that takes many years to achieve.
You can find more about Overcomers at FEED14K.com.
Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions.
Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com.
Join the conversation at InGoodFaith.org.
