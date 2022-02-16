By now we’re all familiar with “the Great Resignation.” Millions of people have left their jobs, and while there’s lots of speculation about the reasons for this mass exodus, the primary shift seems to be that purpose is outweighing profit and paycheck.
Research shows that employees want their work, and the company they work for, to make a difference in the world. Americans spend a third of their lives working, and many have decided to invest their energy in companies that are engaging in important and meaningful endeavors. They want to work for employers whose businesses reflect and align with their personal values.
Rev. Nori Rost is the Leader at the New York Society for Ethical Culture. The Society’s members put ethics in action to organize, educate and build coalitions to end racism, poverty and war; abolish the death penalty; welcome refugees and immigrants; and fight climate change and pollution. Talk about doing good! Rev. Rost has a few suggestions for people who are considering changing jobs to live into a greater purpose.
Rev. Nori Rost: To determine your purpose in life, ask these questions: What would bring me joy? What would cause me to grow? What would extend beyond myself to others?
Life’s purpose isn’t a grim existence that we sacrifice our lives to. Instead, when we touch on our true personal purpose it sparks joy in us because it shines a light on our most authentic selves. So, what brings you joy? You could ask it in the negative sense of what doesn’t bring me joy and then ask yourself what the opposite of that would be.
For me, it brings me joy to serve others. This was as true when I was a McDonald’s manager as when I became a Christian minister. It was as true when I became a Unitarian Universalist minister and equally true now that I’m in New York City as the Leader of the New York Society for Ethical Culture. The depth and influence of serving others has changed; I’m more concerned with social justice issues impacting humanity and our planet than I am with making sure the fries are hot and fresh, but that sense of service started at McDonald’s. As I grew in my awareness and experience, my influence and impact grew, too.
Next, what would cause me to grow? Our purpose should stretch us. If we think we have a purpose and we have a complete plan on how to achieve it, then it’s not big enough. It might be a goal, but it’s not a life’s purpose. When we get a sense of our purpose, it should scare us a little. It should draw our gaze to the far horizon we can’t yet see.
Finally, how will it impact others? Any purpose in our lives must go beyond just us. We’re meant to live in community; what we do will always have a ripple effect. Our life’s purpose always draws us in to the larger communities of humanity and our planet.
Your purpose doesn’t have to sound grandiose. It could be a single sentence. My initial purpose statement: to serve others. Today: serving humankind and our planet through acts of justice, compassion and love. It might change slightly but will always remain true to the joy and sense of purpose I felt flipping burgers.
