As universities welcome students to a new academic year, the question of pandemic-related trauma and its impact is rising to the surface. Last year’s classes were largely online, which means many students are now experiencing their first year on campus. It will take a little time to see how they adjust after working in isolation.
According to a fall 2020 BestColleges.com survey, 90 percent of college students who participated say they experienced negative mental health symptoms due to the pandemic. Depression, anxiety and a loss of hope are just a few of the issues these young adults commonly faced last year.
Like most of us, students were subjected to lockdowns, closures and limited social interaction. Few of them were able to use campus gyms or participate in sports, decreasing endorphin-releasing physical activity. Quality of sleep was affected.
Eating habits, which are notoriously bad for college students anyway, got worse. And academic performance declined. About 85 percent of respondents to a OneClass survey said the pandemic had a negative effect on their performance. Students claimed mental health problems related to the pandemic were the cause.
Things are better this year. Most campuses are open and students are back in classrooms — but what are the lasting effects on our kids? While social life is better, the Delta variant has all of us concerned about rising numbers and potential restrictions that could easily return. Watching my own college student and his friends navigate these troubled waters has left me wondering how best to support them.
In Good Faith panelist and Bodhi Mind Center co-founder David Gardiner received his Ph.D. from Stanford University. As a religious studies professor at Colorado College, Gardiner has first-hand experience of the pandemic’s influence on students.
Prior to the beginning of classes, I engaged in multiple meetings about how our institution would address the various challenges of our time. Such meetings will not end soon. While some of these challenges are new, especially those related to the COVID pandemic, many are perennial.
The overlap between these is huge. The underlying issues are basic to the human condition and include general anxieties about: uncertainty, safety, social belonging and preparing for a successful future.
There have never been guarantees in any of these life arenas, and our present moment highlights the need for strong social commitment to establishing foundations within our communities to nurture the emotional health of our younger generation.
We need to model for them a world of honest conversation about the naturally fragile character of our cultural forms and the need for heartfelt attention to cultivating healthy, sustainable patterns of thinking together and living together.
We need to expose them to the naked truth that while little is certain other than change, the force of hope is realistic and powerful so long as we are grounded in a genuine recognition of our vulnerabilities and in our capacity for positive transformation; empower them with a vision of their agency for creating new futures, and provide them a sense of how history bears forth this truth and how tools for generating new forms of cultural expression and engagement will arise from the power of their creative imaginations.
Ever wanted straightforward answers to hard questions? Don’t we all?!
In Good Faith answers questions about spirituality, religion and the things that matter to us as human beings. Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions. Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com.