Courage. It’s not a word quickly associated with religion. However, the world can be frightening and overwhelming — and religion can teach us a lot about courage. In a time when words like “pandemic,” “war,” “social polarization” and “inflation” are on everyone’s lips, courage is exactly what we need. What is courage and how does one develop the courage necessary for the 21st century?
Dr. Eric Sandras, pastor of Sanctuary Church, knows a lot about courage. Dr. E, as his community calls him, has a Ph.D. in human development and family relations, spent nearly a decade as a human sexuality instructor at various universities and colleges, and has been leading churches for nearly 20 years. He’s seen and heard it all. He’s pretty courageous himself, having authored several books with titles like Buck Naked Faith, Plastic Jesus, When the Sky Is Falling, and Mystics, Mavericks and Miracle Workers. Dr. E teaches courage as foundational to a healthy spiritual life.
Eric Sandras: Experts tell us that babies have two natural fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud noises. Awhile back I saw a study of fear conducted on 500 adults of varying ages, backgrounds and lifestyles. The results showed they shared 7,000 different fears. This means that they must have learned 6,998 fears since they were born. That is a lot of fears!
I believe our bodies are designed for faith. The Bible tells us fear was foreign to humanity until Adam sinned against God. The first time Adam knew fear seems to be when he hid from God and said, “I heard Your voice… I was afraid… I hid myself.” Since then, man has been living in the realm of fear — fear of the future, fear of what others might say, fear of diseases, fear of flying, fear of expiration dates on food, even phobophobia… Well, you get my point.
Could it be some aspects of fear are born out of feeling disconnected from God? If you spend your life thinking God is mad at you or that He is out to punish you, it’s pretty difficult to have faith that everything will be all right. My Christian faith encourages me to trust God’s love and goodness even when I walk through dark valleys. The more I look to my higher power the more my fears diminish.
Many factors feed fear and one of the biggest is focusing on it. That’s why I tend to not watch movies with giant spiders crawling on people...Maybe for you it’s coulrophobia, so you avoid circuses. What we stare at tends to be magnified. So stare at solutions not problems.
Developing courage is another antidote to fear. Courage transforms fear into preparedness and wiser decisions. Here’s some courage pointers: 1) Be honest with yourself and admit your fear, 2) learn how others have dealt with similar situations, 3) practice in your head overcoming your fear, 4) and understand that power perceived is power achieved in most scary situations. So don’t give objects or systems more power in your head or heart than they deserve.
In the words of Professor Brené Brown, “It’s like you learn to swim by swimming. You learn courage by couraging.”
