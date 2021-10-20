Here we are in the month of October and theaters are predictably promoting titles like Candyman and Halloween Kills. I’ve never been able to watch scary movies. I spend the whole time with my eyes closed and my ears covered — but my kids and grandkids love them!
They love the suspense, the surprises that make them jump, and the resolution that comes when the monster is conquered, cast into hell, or dispensed with until the next victim mistakenly releases them just in time for a sequel.
According to a study of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll, on behalf of Tubi, the average age reported of first getting spooked by horror movies was 10 years old. Results found 52 percent admitted that what frightened them in their youth still influences them today.
While horror movies are likely to make you afraid to walk into a dark room, statistics say more than half of Americans will watch them anyway — and many will allow their children to join them.
Is it healthy to watch blood and gore? At what age should children be allowed to see these movies. And why is this the fastest-growing genre of movies? Does our interest in scary movies say anything about our spiritual balance?
I brought this topic to Dr. Eric Sandras, pastor of The Sanctuary Church, to get his expert advice. He has a Ph.D. in human development and family relations, and The Sanctuary runs a community counseling center. Mental health and well-being are very important to him and to his community.
Dr. Eric Sandras: These questions pull as much from my professor in social psychology side as they do from my Christian pastoral side — with my love of fatherhood caught somewhere in the middle! Though these sides aren’t in total disagreement, they aren’t in total alignment either. Let me explain…
From a child-development perspective, most kids (10 years and older) tend to manage horror films without harmful long-term consequence. Especially if two things are present: 1) other healthy ways of processing stress and energy, 2) parental involvement that helps process intense situations with a dose of realism. Every child is unique in their sensitivity to violence, gore and fear. Don’t just trust what your kid thinks they can handle; know who they really are. Providing your child with experiences that buffer high-stress programs is the best way to prevent them from becoming a zombie themselves. LOL
From a faith perspective and basic parental intuition, we know that kids readily learn by example. Perhaps that’s why the Bible tells us to “turn our eyes away from worthless and evil things.” Some scary movies may not be inherently evil, but they may be worthless or at least not as beneficial as other programs.
Listen, your kid may not turn into a psychopath like Freddy Krueger or a literal zombie, but consistent long-term exposure to violence, horror and negativity without a healthy dose of love and security has been shown to develop into what many sociologists call a “mean world syndrome.” That’s a perspective that the world overall is just not a safe place. Of course, if you agree with the previous sentence, you may want to re-evaluate your own media diet.
