The dual impact of the NFL’s Super bowl and the Winter Olympic Games recently turned our focus to sports in a way that only these kinds of mega-events can — and controversy, of course, followed in the headlines.
Whether its Brian Flores, the recently fired coach of the Miami Dolphins, alleging that the NFL discriminates against Black applicants for head coaching positions, or Kamila Valieva’s figure skating doping scandal, the public is often vocal about what happens in the sports world — and they share those opinions in bars and across social media in a relentless way.
Now I’m not much of a sports enthusiast, but the question of sports and religion — and how they’re connected — is one that comes to mind at times like this. Opinions are strong in both fields and contention can follow whenever the two are combined. Is there something that connects the two? I asked UCCS Professor Jeff Scholes, who wrote a book on a subject.
Jeffrey scholes: At first blush, sports and religion seem like odd bedfellows. As Tertullian asked 2,000 years ago — “What has Athens to do with Jerusalem?”— we could similarly ask the same question of religion and sport. One presumably traffics in the sacred; the other is purely secular.
My research, however, presumes that we live in a post-secular world where the boundary lines that used to separate the sacred from the secular are now blurry, if not downright porous. Consequently, religion and sport not only cannot be separated cleanly, but each also molds the other. Think about disgraced athletes who turn to the public for forgiveness. Tiger Woods, Lance Armstrong and Michael Vick are several prominent athletes who apologized for their behavior. But what they are truly seeking is a religiously styled redemption (with varied results).
In my latest book, Christianity, Race, and Sport, I add “race” into the cauldron that cooks religion and sport with the intention of arguing that race itself is similarly co-constitutive of both religion and sport. The widespread belief that sport is a “colorblind meritocracy” that only rewards those with talent, no matter skin color, has never been true. And the role that religion has played in the way we have put race and sport together is far from insignificant. In the book, I argue that the primary function of religion, as it pertains to race and sport, is that of “ordering.” The political keeping of law and order that is directed at spaces where there is perceived chaos has been backed by religion for centuries. And in sport and elsewhere, those places of “chaos” have reliably been occupied by people of color. In sport, an athlete’s refusal to stand for the national anthem over serious concerns about police violence against Black citizens or more recently, a former Black NFL coach being overlooked and mistreated during the interview process for head coaching jobs constitute the maintenance of order — that fueled by the insistence of white supremacy. And religion, the evangelical Christianity practiced by most white people in particular, has added its voice to the call for the quelling of areas of chaos in the sporting world.
In other words, despite what some may say, religion and sport are joined at the hip. And the tie that binds is race as well as other categories.
