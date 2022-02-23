Sanctuary. A place of refuge or safety. Where does one find sanctuary in the world? At a time when people seem at odds with each other in nearly every aspect of modern life, the notion that we can find a safe place of refuge might seem like a pipe dream. It’s not.
It won’t surprise you, if you’ve read this column a time or two, to hear that I believe sanctuary can be found in spiritual centers and places of worship. There are many of them here in our city. A fascinating array of denominations and faith traditions exist in Colorado Springs, providing a cornucopia of ways to find a path to the sacred — not to mention, sanctuary.
Spirituality, in general, provides comfort, allowing us to connect with something bigger than ourselves and helping us to develop faith and strength. In a house of worship or a gathering center, we can find a like-minded community, an inspiring message, music for awakening the soul, and a few moments of quiet connection to the Source of life — by whatever name is used to identify it.
Rev. Marta Fioriti leads Black Forest Community Church, a fellowship that includes creating sanctuary in its purpose statement. Are these just flowery words or does creating sanctuary include tangible steps and actions? Rev. Fioriti suggests there is more to creating sanctuary than words on paper.
Marta Fioriti: The church I serve is a mainline denomination committed to being a “distinct and diverse community of Christians that come together as one church united in Spirit to love all, welcome all, and seek justice for all” (ucc.org).
The purpose statement, Create Sanctuary, For All People, speaks to our work and desire for radical hospitality with a justice-seeking spirit. It means we will welcome and affirm diversity as an act of justice. Our sanctuary is open to marginalized groups often not judged fairly by the rest of the world: LGBTQ+, immigrant and the homeless.
It also means that our sanctuary is available and open to people interested in doing the work of justice and radical hospitality. This kind of ministry means giving up some individual rights/comfort in the pursuit of justice for our neighbors in need. It is an act of selflessness and is rooted in the Christian Gospel. 1 Corinthians 13:4, Love is patient; love is kind.
Here are two examples:
First, we transformed the lower half of our main building into a small apartment where we have housed families for a short time until they could find a permanent home. This is literally the church acting for the common good by creating a sanctuary.
Second, we are requiring all our worship participants to wear a mask in the sanctuary. This has been challenged in the past few years. Not all of us require masks to stay healthy, but some of us would be at risk if we didn’t all mask up. We are guided by the words of Jesus (Matthew 25:40-45), saying “As you mask up for the least of us, so too you mask up for me.” It is fair and just to create a sanctuary for all people that is safe and affirming of our diversity.
Rev. Dr. Ahriana Platten leads a global wisdom community offering tools and teachings for transformation. Find more information at asoulfullworld.com.