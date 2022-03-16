War is nearly impossible to rationalize. Killing each other is a horrible strategy for resolving our differences. Killing each other’s children will never result in peace — but war is not about peace. It’s about winning. Might is right and solutions are based on intimidation and destruction.
For the past few weeks, our conversations have been dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. From a political perspective, power is the focus — who has it, and who doesn’t. Through an economic lens, resources, or the lack thereof, present global problems. In the United States, this war has resulted in rising gas prices — the more negative side-effects are sure to follow. From a societal point of view, people of conscience are questioning our country’s ethical responsibility to get involved, and thousands of caring people are already working to assist those who have become refugees, dramatically evicted from their previously peaceful existence.
It’s exhausting and heartbreaking to watch — not to mention fear-inspiring, as we push the threat of a nuclear attack (the proverbial elephant in the room) away from our minds.
What role does religion or spirituality play when war is the world game? First, it brings some level of comfort.
Let’s start by acknowledging that war is generally good for religious organizations. Statistics show that people return to church during times of war. It makes sense that, when mortality is threatened, desperation sets in and some people turn to what they perceive as a greater power, hoping to find answers and some sense of assurance that there is more to life than senseless killing and destruction. And in a very practical way, religion gives people something they can do in moments of hopelessness and helplessness.
For example, a person can pray for strength and divine intervention. While the measurable effects of prayer are often questioned and we can’t prove such intervention takes place, science shows that the simple act of praying lowers blood pressure, reduces stress and helps us calm ourselves. For that reason alone, it’s a helpful spiritual practice. Similarly, meditation can help people deal with fear. Through physical stillness and inner quieting, we often regain a sense of safety, even if only for a moment. Most religions provide stories of peace that help us conceptualize a world where war is no longer an option for solving problems. Listening to a calming pastoral voice share scriptures or stories about kindness, forgiveness and love helps people overcome anxiety and combat fear.
Biologically, we’re wired for survival, and war — no matter where it takes place — leaves all of us feeling vulnerable and uncertain. This sense of vulnerability affects every aspect of our lives, leaving us short-tempered and tired.
Cutting-edge scientists have spent the past three decades defining the many ways we’re all connected. Beyond the fact that we all live on the same planet is the reality that we’re able to watch each other’s lives unfold through the eyes of social media and television. Everything is “up close and personal” in today’s world, and that makes war, anywhere on the planet, difficult for all of us. In wartime we reconnect with ideas as old as humanity. Prayer. Meditation. Interconnection. Community. The practices that spiritual exploration offers... bringing us a bit of peace in a war-torn world.
