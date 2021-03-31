Question: Many societies around the world deeply value freedom of speech, freedom of thought, and the ability to criticize ideas openly. Should this include the critique of religions and faiths?
Nori Rost - Unitarian Universalist
Rev. Dr. Nori Rost is the minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church downtown and has been a community activist in Colorado Springs for 20 years.
Freedom of speech, including the right to criticize the ideas of others, is a deeply held value in many societies; our First Amendment guarantees that right. There’s no reason religions should be exempt from that, any more than what’s playing at Kimball’s down the street. Historically and culturally, when a dominant religion holds control over society, there have been dire ramifications (just ask Galileo!). Certainly, in some places where a totalitarian regime controls the church, critiquing that tradition was dangerous (just ask Norbert Čapek!). But in a free society, critique of government, religion and the music kids listen to these days are fair game, provided one’s speech doesn’t incite violence.
Jeff Scholes - Agnostic
Jeffrey Scholes, Ph.D., is an associate professor of philosophy and the director of the Center for Religious Diversity and Public Life at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Absolutely. The right to the freedom to say whatever one wants about religion is no different than other forms of free speech, with the constraints that come with it. For instance, comedian Bill Maher has the right to claim (falsely) that Islam is a violent religion. But when pastor Terry Jones plans a “Burn the Koran” day, this could certainly be seen as an incitement to violence across the Muslim world and therefore he possesses no right to “say” this. I think there is confusion at times when freedom of speech and freedom of religion get conflated. When religious expression results in discrimination, for example, and we critique it, we are not trampling on one’s freedom of speech but instead raising another First Amendment issue: keeping church and state separate.
David Gardiner - Buddhist
David Gardiner is an associate professor in the Colorado College Religion department, specializing in Buddhism and religions of China and Japan, and is co-founder and director of BodhiMind Center.
Absolutely and unequivocally yes. Within the membership of any religious tradition, such freedom might be restricted. That’s the nature of authoritarian, self-righteous dogmatism. But in the wider society of a democratic nation, criticism of any institution should be permitted and encouraged. This “conversational” aspect of the democratic process, although difficult to perfect in practice, is essential to the vitality of all evolving communities. The Buddha stated, “Don’t accept what I teach because you think I am enlightened. Test my words through reasoning, experience and conversation with wise persons. When you have concluded something is true, there’s no need to quote me. As a goldsmith won’t pay for gold until he separates it from the ore by melting, weighing and polishing, so you should regard my words.”
Eric Sandras - Christian
Eric Sandras, Ph.D.— Author of four books, “Dr. E” leads The Sanctuary Church in the heart of Old Colorado City and teaches graduate courses in human sexuality, counseling and psychology.
This question got me wondering about societies that don’t encourage such values. Many seem controlled by religious fear or state-run dogma. I can only speak on behalf of the faith I hold as a Christ follower (often called Christian). Jesus was brilliant at asking questions and encouraging thoughtful dialogue. As a rabbi, he would challenge both those outside his faith circle as well as those inside. Perhaps he was more focused on faith orientation than religious adherence. His goal was to teach a message of love and growth, not fear and control. Good faith encourages thoughtful questions, as opposed to stifling them.