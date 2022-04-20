I was sitting at my son’s house this week when he told Alexa to turn on the lights, then he hollered at “Ziggy” (an Alexa egg in the kitchen) to turn on classical music. Once I got past the shock that my hip-hop loving son wanted to hear classical music, I started thinking about artificial intelligence.
Research makes it clear that defining AI is challenging. You could ask 10 people and get 10 different answers. There seems to be agreement that Alexa is “weak AI.” It follows a limited set of commands. “Strong AI,” in contrast, resembles human consciousness and can make independent choices. Strong AI is still in the development stage.
Are we ready for artificial intelligence to take over and automate our lives? Are we wise enough to control the machines rather than letting them control us? I asked Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, to share his opinion.
Jim Daly: The answer is obvious as far as I’m concerned. No, we are not ready. No, we are not wise enough. If you don’t believe me, take a quick look at the headlines.
But that isn’t even the most important point. What if we were “ready?” What if we were “wise enough?” Does it necessarily follow that it would be a good idea to have artificial intelligence “take over and automate many aspects of our lives?” The question begs a deeper one that has been raised time and time again — and pretty consistently ignored — in connection with the advances of modern science and technology in general. Does the fact that we can imply that we should? Where does the issue of “oughtness” figure into the equation?
Anyone who has read my contributions to this column in the past knows that I try to base my responses on sound biblical principles. In this instance the biblical principle is clear. It’s the same principle that underlies my unswerving commitment to the pro-life cause: The scriptural idea that people are made in the Image of God (Genesis 1:27), that human life is therefore sacred, and that humanity is worth protecting and preserving for its own sake. Don’t get me wrong. I’m aware that technology has enhanced human life in many ways. I know that it has yielded many benefits for which we are right to be grateful. But technology isn’t an unmixed blessing. In many ways it’s a double-edged sword that poses a number of very real threats to the one who wields it. The more dependent we are upon the machines and techniques we’ve invented, the more likely it becomes that we will lose ourselves — body, mind and soul — in the process.
I’m not the only one who sees it this way, of course. There are plenty of other folks wiser, smarter, and more informed on the subject than I who recognize the danger. A short reading list on the topic would include Jacques Ellul’s The Technological Society; Neil Postman’s Technopoly; Nicholas Carr’s The Shallows; and Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other, Sherry Turkle’s incisive analysis of artificial intelligence and social media. Turkle sums it up masterfully when she observes that with each new development in technology “there is a ramp-up in our expectations. I find us vulnerable — a vulnerability, I believe, not without risk.”
