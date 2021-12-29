Winter is magical time. Whether the snow is falling or not, shorter days and longer nights invite us to snuggle up with a book or a good movie and spend quiet time with those we love. In many spiritual traditions, it’s suggested we turn inward during this time of year and reflect on the ups and downs of the past 12 months.
This allows us to release old ideas and clear those unfulfilled New Year’s resolutions. We can rest a bit more in the extended darkness and begin dreaming about what we’d like to create in the year ahead. It’s the perfect time to quietly contemplate our lives.
When I think of contemplation and quiet, meditation comes to mind — and so does Buddhism.
David Gardiner is co-founder of BodhiMind Center, where he teaches Buddhism. He’s a professor in the Colorado College Religion Department.
Buddhism, as a rule, is not the spiritual path we associate with the winter holidays, but it’s been my experience that most traditions follow the seasons and cycles of nature in some way. I asked David whether Buddhism has special teachings for the winter season.
David Gardiner: Some texts record the Buddha as having said that certain cycles of the sun and moon, such as the time of a solstice or a full moon, are auspicious for deepening one’s contemplative practice.
And it is also believed that he instructed his monastic followers to refrain from an itinerant schedule during the rainy season to avoid harming the many insects that emerge from the ground then.
Otherwise, while there is no seasonal focus in the Buddhist tradition in general, there are good Buddhist reasons for taking advantage of the opportunities brought about by winter. It is commonplace in Buddhist thought to appreciate adversity as providing openings for transforming one’s attitudes.
The mental tendencies to complain and to become depressed when encountering perceived obstacles are understood to derive from negative fixations and selfishness. One is advised instead to think, as the great monastic author of the seventh century Shantideva wrote: “If a solution is available for a problem, then there is no need for dejection because one should simply apply it. On the other hand, if there appears to be no solution, dejection also brings no benefit.” Such counsel nurtures equanimity at the least and magnanimity at best.
Another simple way to find good meaning in winter is that its qualities of decreased light, warmth and availability of food are clear reminders of our vital dependence on certain factors for sustaining life. Learning to value the profound depth and breadth of our multiple dependencies in life is a steady Buddhist orientation.
It breeds insight into the basic truths of impermanence and fragility and, as such, helps to combat ignorance, excessive pride and egoism. Further, witnessing the reality of suffering that many beings undergo during the cold of winter is a direct reminder of the need for increased compassion. Thus, in addition to the visible presence of stark beauty in stillness, subdued colors and subtle light, winter’s gifts are bountiful.
Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions. Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com. Join the conversation at InGoodFaith.org.
