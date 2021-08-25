In the western world, there exists an over-arching reference to the Holy as “He.” Jesus, Muhammad, the Buddha — so many male expressions. Few can quickly name three female faces of the Holy. Mother Mary comes to mind — and then who?
We are far more familiar with male archetypes, many of whom judge our choices and deliver outcomes accordingly. As a young girl, I was taught to compare this He-God to my father and to understand God in fatherly qualities like protector, disciplinarian and The-One-With-Authority. The idea that my “Father” was looking over my shoulder every moment of my life to make sure I did the right thing was planted in my psyche and, for quite some time, served to make me very thoughtful about everything I did.
As I began exploring outside my religion of origin, I encountered a different face of the Holy — a feminine face whose attributes were more relatable. This “Mother God” was approachable, nurturing, wise and miraculous in her life-giving abilities. I replaced “He” with “She” and that changed everything about my religious experience. It sometimes shocks me to realize that, in the 21st century, many people — and women in particular — have not experienced God through the lens of the Divine Feminine.
Rev. Marta A. Fioriti is the pastor of Black Forest Community Church, United Church of Christ and co-host of a podcast called Jesus Has Left the Building. She’s a wife, mother, pastor and Christian — who values the Divine Feminine.
I read somewhere that the Divine Feminine is the counterpart to God. That’s ridiculous. Rather, the Divine Feminine is the essence of God. Finding the Divine Feminine means helping dismantle the dominant, masculine structures of Christianity and creating structures where I can recognize myself. Modern society, including the Christian faith, is dominated by Western-individualized, patriarchal culture. Most of us are drenched in this norm. As a pastor, I was asked to lower my voice because it sounded too feminine. The norm for most congregations was masculine. This made finding the sacred in my preaching impossible. Masculine was good and feminine not good. Finding the Divine Feminine in that space was unthinkable.
It is a life’s process to relate to the Divine Feminine. Like most faith journeys, it takes time. Womanist and Feminist theologians deconstruct toxic norms by centering female experiences. Wilda Gafney says the table (and everything on it, everyone invited, no exceptions) is womanist biblical interpretation. When we deconstruct patriarchal structures and open ourselves to different interpretations, we can experience other expressions of God. For Gafney, the Feminine Divine shows up in the kitchen with our mama and our mama’s mama and invites us to the table. For Divine Feminine, all are welcome to this table. Her table. God’s table. All of that is good and divine. I can recognize myself in my mom and her mom and in the ritual of making and serving food. In these experiences we can relate to all that is holy and good, the Divine Feminine.
