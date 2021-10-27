Halloween is Sunday and our streets will be filled with little ghosts and goblins looking for treats. Ancient spiritual traditions teach that “the veils are thin” now, which basically means it’s easier for those who have passed away to return to the land of the living for a visit.
I know lots of people who’ve encountered ghosts — and at least as many who are afraid of them. Why? Because television and movies have convinced us that ghosts are scary!
In the United States, ghosts are among the most widely believed of paranormal phenomena. Millions of people are interested in ghosts, and thousands read ghost stories on sites like Reddit every day. It’s more than mere entertainment — an Ipsos poll reveals that 46 percent of Americans admit they believe in such apparitions, while only 7 percent of respondents said they believe in vampires.
Bryan Garner is a priest ordained by the Apostolic Johannite Church, as well as being a ceremonial magician. He offers aid to others who have experienced paranormal phenomena. His services have included everything from house blessings, clearings and ancestral communication to exorcisms. I asked Bryan when he first experienced ghosts and other spiritual beings, and what thoughts he might share about such encounters.
Bryan garner: It was early on when I realized I had certain experiences that few others seemed to have. I seemed to be someone that had what is commonly referred to as paranormal experiences since a young age.
One of my earliest memories involved talking to a lady who appeared in my closet one day while I was playing. After running to tell my mother about her, I was surprised to find the lady gone.
Since then, I have developed more of an acknowledgment rather than a belief in ghosts, which became well established after numerous experiences. I was not the only one in my family to witness such phenomena either. Each member of my immediate family and a childhood friend experienced classical haunting phenomena several times.
My family and I have encountered them all, from noises and voices to items being moved, seemingly of their own accord, to full apparitions. My family and I have speculated why such encounters occurred through the years, but ultimately none of us is sure. Although I do not claim to understand the occurrences or precisely what causes them entirely, I’ve experienced enough that corroborates what many describe as ghostly phenomena. Feelings, sensations, voices and visual apparitions are all experiences I’ve encountered periodically throughout my lifetime.
Late fall and specifically October is a season notorious for otherworldly phenomena that come to us, most prominently from the Celtic festival of Samhain. Later adopted by the Christians as All Hallows Eve, the season and holiday remind us that those who have passed are not truly vanished. In this context, the departed spirits are honored and welcomed to join the festivities of life once more — a celebratory disposition I’ve come to appreciate significantly through the years.
Celebrating our departed loved ones dissipates the “spookiness” of the hereafter and instead embraces it as an established part of the human experience. Moreover, honoring our departed ancestors and loved ones gives us a chance to solemnly recognize those who have gone before us and those who will come after us.
Ever wanted straightforward answers to hard questions? Don’t we all?!
In Good Faith answers questions about spirituality, religion and the things that matter to us as human beings. Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions. Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com.