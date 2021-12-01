With Turkey Day behind us, we enter the final month of 2021. What an interesting year it’s been — and may I emphasize the word “interesting” in a tone of voice that implies I really don’t want to do that again!
I’m happy it’s Christmas time — but not ready to shop! The hustle and bustle of finding the perfect gift is always a challenge. It’s estimated that $15.2 billion dollars in unwanted gifts will be given in 2021 — and no one wants to give an unwanted gift! I’m leaning toward giving shared experiences. Homemade gift certificates for dinner with hubby and me, concert tickets for the young adults, and for the kids, a favorite book, read by yours truly! There are so many great holiday stories to share, especially the spiritual ones.
The Hopi tell a story about the kachinas who come down from their home in the San Francisco Peaks to bring the sun back to the world. In Yemen, the seventh night of Hanukkah is set aside to tell the story of Chana and her sons from the Books of the Maccabees. And we’re all familiar with the Bible-based Christmas story in which a shining star heralds the birth of the infant Jesus.
Spiritual leaders across our city will be sharing sacred stories this month. I asked Dr. Eric Sandras, pastor of Sanctuary Church, what important lessons can be found in the holiday stories we share.
Dr. Eric Sandras: Aside from Die Hard being one of my favorite holiday movies, there are a plethora of holiday stories that can move us past pumpkin spice lattes and reams of wrapping paper — toward the deeper meaning and substance of this sacred season. Of course, like most good stories, the enjoyment and level of engagement depends as much on the listener as it does the teller. Can we find enough sacred space to slow down, to stop swiping and shopping long enough to listen? To listen to the deeper stories being told. To pause long enough to really be present and engaged?
Maybe the pressure of consumerism and superficial holiday cheer isn’t all there is. Maybe there is more behind the pressure to pretend and purchase, than maxing out credit cards and constantly singing “Grandma got run over by a reindeer” in the minivan. Maybe there can still be peace in the midst of loneliness and loss. Maybe, just maybe, the sacredness lies in WHY we give and WHAT causes us to truly sing?
My faith tradition uses this time to bring us back to the heart of the Christian message. Its stories ask us to ponder why the Christ child was born in darkness, in a dung-filled manger, in a town nobody cared about, through a woman who was undervalued and shunned by the culture. Why would God introduce his only son into a world of political chaos and social injustice? Perhaps God was showing us something sacred. Perhaps this bigger story shows us his life and light are best birthed in the darkest places of humanity — including yours and mine today.
Besides a traditional service, The Sanctuary Church offers a “Blue Christmas Eve” service for those for whom this season is as much about grief and struggle as it is joy and hope. You will find more information at tscwest.org.
In Good Faith answers questions about spirituality, religion and the things that matter to us as human beings. Dr. Ahriana Platten is a speaker, author and business consultant who holds clergy credentials in several faith traditions. Send your questions to Ahriana@Ahriana.com.