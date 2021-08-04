How do we balance the needs of one against the needs of the whole? This question keeps surfacing in conversations about everything from gymnastics to vaccines.
I recently received a call from a friend in London who wanted to know how Americans feel about Simone Biles and her decision to step down from Olympic competition. As an athlete, he couldn’t imagine deserting the team. “Just consider the costs!” he said.
I have no idea what the costs are, nor am I an expert on the “twisties” — the mental condition Biles is experiencing — which is said to disorient gymnasts as they’re in the air and may result in loss of control of their body, or in the addition of extra twists or flips the athlete hadn’t intended.
Each week in this column, we look at ways in which our beliefs — spiritual and otherwise — affect our lives within society. How do we evaluate a case like this? Is it OK to step down from something important if you might end up negatively impacting your teammates? What is the value of perfection, and at what cost do we pursue it?
Rev. Julia McKay of High Plains Unitarian Universalist Church is a former gymnast and world stage performer who looks at Biles’ actions through a unique lens.
I’m a geek for human potential and high aspiration. I like the aspects of competition that drive us to be better human beings. I love seeing someone do something that was impossible just last year. And I especially love the images and realities of strong women (I wish someone would tell the commentators to stop calling them girls!) projected for young people to see. Truth is, I love the Olympics!
As shocking as it was, Simone Biles’ decision not to compete is still teaching courage and strength — just of a different kind. In my judgment, she is a phenom to step away from such intense cultural expectation and exercise ultimate authority over her own body and mind.
When Biles’ performance slipped, commentators and news pundits were quick to jump on “a less than perfect performance,” as though her mistake was somehow “out of character” — as if she were superhuman.
Instead, as these Summer Games wind down, we should know that we have witnessed a powerful demonstration of exceptional character — a U.S. Olympian sidestepping cultural expectation to care for herself. What grand lessons can be learned from this rare experience — especially at this point in our nation’s history?
Dr. Tema Okun, who co-leads the Teaching for Equity Fellows Program at Duke University, has said culture is powerful precisely because it is ever-present while at the same time seeming fairly innocuous. We can forget that there are cultural values operating outside of conscious awareness that trap all of us.
When did we choose the endless pursuit of perfection as the norm or standard in these United States? When did we institutionalize the commodification of the human body for profit — especially female bodies, and Black bodies?
It doesn’t take much effort to call up the obvious answers to these questions.
Here’s a better way: We should create a culture where people are expected to make mistakes, one in which we understand situations like the one Biles has been in as opportunities for learning. We should create a culture where we replace the commodification of exceptionalism with one that serves the basic needs of all human beings. So may it be.
Ahriana Platten is founder-executive director of In Good Faith, leads Unity Spiritual Center and speaks around the country on the topics of interfaith and intercultural understanding.
