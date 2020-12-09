Climate change is happening. Widespread famine is inevitable when freakish storms, heat waves and rising sea levels destroy crops. I’m wondering why some religions are ignoring this very obvious and undeniable global crisis. Is there an explanation?
Jim Daly - Christian
Jim Daly is president of Focus on the Family, an organization dedicated to helping families thrive. He and his wife are raising two boys. Visit focusonthefamily.com.
Yes, the climate is warming, but how much humans have contributed to this is debatable. I would encourage you not to live in fear. Historians tell us that during the 16th century the North Atlantic region went through a sort of “mini-ice age.” Patterns are constantly shifting. Meanwhile, if you review the claims of climate alarmists from 30, 40 or even 50 years ago, you’ll discover that none of their predictions have come true. Naturally, this doesn’t mean that Christians don’t have a responsibility to be good stewards of the earth’s resources. They do. And their interactions with the environment should aim at improving human life and alleviating the sufferings of men, women and children created in the image of God.
Ahriana Platten - New Thought - Unity
Dr. Ahriana Platten is founder-executive director of In Good Faith, leads Unity Spiritual Center and speaks around the country on the topics of interfaith and intercultural understanding.
My experience is that most religious organizations are climate-aware and engaged. That said, it is important to remember that the work of spiritual organizations varies according to their theological understanding. Unity, for example, is engaged in Earth Care through a comprehensive educational program. Generally, however, you’ll not find us marching with signs or standing on the steps of city hall. These activities are mostly positioned “against” something. We move toward what we are in favor of, rather than fighting what we are against. Our teachings support maintaining a disciplined mind, focused on the creation of a positive approach to life, without ignoring the issues that demand we take action.
Alycia Erickson - Christian
Rev. Alycia Erickson, pastor of Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, has a passion for working with the LGBTQ and straight communities.
Climate change represents what Thomas Kuhn describes as a “paradigm shift” in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions — “In science, novelty only emerges with difficulty.” When confronted with data that doesn’t fit within their worldview, people create increasingly convoluted rationalizations to explain them. It takes time, and often a crisis, to shift understanding. But there’s also something more nefarious going on here. We now know that after its own scientists warned them about the threat of climate change in 1977, Exxon engaged in a massive disinformation campaign to discredit the evidence. Human beings are capable of great evil. But I know of nothing more heinous, nor with more devastating and catastrophic consequences, ever committed in history as we know it.
Ray Hendershot - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Ray Hendershot has served on a mission to England, has been a bishop and held other key leadership positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He works with other faiths to provide service to our community.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints believe the Bible which states that God created the earth to provide a place for the human family to live, learn, progress, improve and find joy. God expects every one of His children to act as good stewards of the earth He created. It is our responsibility as stewards to do what we can to limit the damage done to God’s creation. Our church has implemented a green building plan in its existing buildings and new buildings to save energy and be more efficient. Our church encourages it members to work within the community and other faiths to do what they can to help the earth be a better place in which to live.
