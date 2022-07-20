SpongeBob SquarePants used to just be a cartoon: a cute, funny aquatic-themed half-hour of giggly nonsense you’d watch on Nickelodeon. But thanks to the internet, our favorite undersea inhabitant has transcended the limitations of the cartoon world, becoming an entirely new language and artistic medium. From Facebook to Reddit to our conversations with our parents, there’s a SpongeBob-themed GIF or meme ready to express virtually anything we want.
For those unaware, SpongeBob SquarePants debuted over the summer of 1999 on the kid-friendly cable TV channel Nickelodeon. In the early ’90s, it became known for its original content, like the game show Family Double Dare with its plentiful green slime or its original cartoons — dubbed Nicktoons — like Rugrats, Doug and Ren & Stimpy. As an elder millennial, Nickelodeon’s shows formed a lot of my core childhood memories.
SpongeBob’s premise is explained in its extremely catchy call-and-response theme song: “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants!” Is nautical nonsense something you wish for? That animated yellow cleaning sponge has got you covered. Over the course of the show’s 276 episodes (and counting), two theatrically released movies and numerous specials and multimedia adventures, SpongeBob’s escapades in his hometown of Bikini Bottom are well documented.
The show is bright, funny and immensely absurd. Every which way you could think to blend the aesthetic and tropes of a fictional seafloor town with the societal norms of an above-water society that’s a comical version of ours, SpongeBob has an angle. The show doesn’t seem like it should make sense, and yet it does. The cast of characters is unique, featuring a land squirrel living on a prairie in an oxygen dome, a plankton’s ineffective schemes to steal a burger recipe and an irritable squid who plays a clarinet.
SpongeBob was also effectively timed, debuting during the formative years of a generation born with the internet. And yet, for a time, SpongeBob was effectively air-gapped from the World Wide Web, first on cable television, then via physical home releases.
While the internet has meme-ified nearly every show, movie or news clip, SpongeBob SquarePants stands alone in how easily it can be converted into a vessel for internet comedy, commentary and more. Earlier seasons of the show, the ones most copied and transmitted, were visually storyboarded out before a script was written, allowing the show to form around unique visual concepts. Characters distort, become geometric shapes, exist in a variety of sizes. The environments are nonsensical. Because of the show’s unique construction, SpongeBob and his pals have generated so many bizarre and humorous moments that it was easy for the internet’s denizens to extract them and form a new online language to express, well, literally anything.
Even if you’re not familiar with the show, its characters or any of its story beats, it’s incredibly easy to relate to the adventures from Bikini Bottom. The crowd-sourced pop culture website Fandom.com features a breakout section for the cartoon, appropriately named “Encyclopedia SpongeBobia,” that describes well over a hundred meme formats mined from various moments in the show. Take any one of them, add some text, and you can instantly express yourself via the show’s distinct visual language. Did your car break? Are you angry about capitalism? Was there a nasty customer at work? However you need to get your point across, SpongeBob is ready to serve.
We don’t noun SpongeBob anymore, we verb him.