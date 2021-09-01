At the Indy, our commitment to truth comes first.
And our commitment to uncovering and exposing fraudsters and liars is a big part of getting to the truth. It’s why we’ve covered the QAnon conspiracy theorists and their pack of lies regarding the 2020 election.
It’s why we continue to cover the ridiculous allegations from Joe Oltmann of FEC United and those who blindly believe whatever claims he makes, who refuse to believe Donald Trump lost the election, despite there being zero evidence of voter fraud. (Oltmann claims Dominion Voting Systems held a conference call with antifa to bring down the election. No comment, though, on all those Republicans who won in 2020, their votes also counted by Dominion.)
Oltmann, who runs a podcast and a digital company in Denver, also is taking his lies on the road to expound on his baseless allegations. In addition to false claims about Dominion personnel, he’s added vicious attacks on Indy staff.
While we appreciate a good debate and informed differences of opinion, we draw the line at the disgusting, ridiculous, defamatory lies he’s spreading about our reporter. We’re not going to give them credence or attention by repeating those lies here, but rest assured, we are taking action.
It’s bad enough that Oltmann and his crew have damaged democracy and faith in the electoral system for no reason other than to promote their own sense of power. (He’s facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion’s Eric Coomer for his lies; more could follow.)
We are letting our readers know that we have received threats for our reporting on Oltmann and his harebrained fantasies, and we’ve asked the police to investigate the credibility of those threats.
We’re also exploring legal options based on the defamation and slander that one of our reporters is facing — online harassment that no one should have to deal with just because her job involves rooting out lies from the crazy side of the conservative right.
While there’s always room for disagreement, Oltmann’s repulsive statements go far beyond disagreement — they are libelous and slanderous. And we’re not going to take it.
And to online harasser and misguided Oltmann acolyte Jennifer Horton, who decided she believed these lies without a shred of evidence, we’ve turned your name over to our attorneys as well. There are consequences for lying, and there are consequences for the kind of nasty attacks you seem to enjoy.
Horton threatened to take her issues to the media — Ms. Horton, we ARE part of the media. She said in her email: “I know people in high-up places.” Good for you, Jennifer. I hope they know exactly what kind of person you are.
She ends her email with: “I am very aware there are handful of woke people who work within our city and that you may feel you are protected by, but you my dear are irreplaceable.”
Calm down, Jennifer. No one is taking away your constitutional right to believe whatever kind of inane conspiracy theory you want — but we are calling you out on thinly veiled threats to our staff. Stop. It.
On Joe Oltmann’s online chat, a brave soul masquerading as “Kilian Patriot” (it’s a brave patriot who won’t use his real name) asks for information about our reporting staff — leaving why he wants the information to the imagination.
The belief that anyone who challenges you to provide evidence for your claims is a criminal, that anyone who points out that there’s no evidence behind your claims who must be dealt with violently or through nasty verbal attacks — it’s just so ridiculous that it’s almost funny.
But human beings work at the Indy. People with families; people who deserve to do their jobs without being threatened, harassed and defamed. We know the media aren’t always popular, especially when we’re uncovering the ugly things that slither about in the dank back alleys of society. The truth isn’t popular with everyone. We know that. But threats, name-calling and lies have led to violent action in the past. We’re concerned enough to have notified the police and our attorneys.
So, Oltmann: Knock it off. We’re up for a challenge if our reporting is inaccurate, but you’ve only got lies in your corner. Resorting to defamation might have worked for you as a grade-school bully, but we’re all adults now. You need to act like one.