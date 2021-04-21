The Indy believes in diverse voices and diverse points of view.
We believe the First Amendment gives people the right to say what they want; we believe the ethics of journalism means that we can’t silence voices we disagree with. It’s why we let people comment on social media about our stories and our opinions — even when we find those comments to be contrary to the paper’s founding principles.
Want proof? There’s an ad in the paper this week from Pikes Peak Citizens for Life. It features cute puppies and the caption: “If Planned Parenthood killed puppies … would you care then?”
Some members of our staff were disturbed and asked about the ad. We decided to publish it. Although many of us support a woman’s right to choose, it’s likely that not all of us are pro-choice. Diversity of perspectives — it’s the cornerstone of journalism.
So while the ad will run as often as the organization wants it to, the paper will be donating that ad revenue to an organization that supports women’s health.
That’s what Planned Parenthood does. Despite its controversial history, Planned Parenthood provides vastly needed access to health care for women. (The organization recently penned an op-ed piece in The New York Times, acknowledging founder Margaret Sanger’s opinions — troubling and so, so wrong — about eugenics; her role in sterilizing thousands of women without their knowledge or consent; and the racism inherent in some of her policies. Their goal: to be more inclusive, more responsible from now on.)
Planned Parenthood does perform abortions, but it also saves lives. It provides low-cost or free screenings for breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer.
It is the only place many low-income women can get access to free checkups, birth control and advice. It provides free testing for sexually transmitted diseases and free advice on how to avoid them.
And it’s not just for women. Planned Parenthood can test men for testicular cancer, provide condoms and give advice on erectile dysfunction. Planned Parenthood can also help men access a vasectomy.
And despite the views of Margaret Sanger 100 years ago, the national organization is working to repair the damage of its past with outreach to communities of color, transgender women and those who have questions about sexual identity. It also provides counseling on the definition of consent.
But this issue is about more than just our stance on women’s health issues, it’s about free speech, free discussion and starting a conversation with those we disagree with — in order to learn about each other and find common ground.
It’s an attempt to stop the kind of crazy, rabid hate that led to the shootings at the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood more than five years ago.
So we let the ad stand. (It’s on page 19 if you want to see it.) And we stand in support of Planned Parenthood for its efforts on behalf of women, men, transgender people — and just about anyone who has questions about sexual health and who needs access to affordable health options.
When it comes to choice, we’ll always favor a diversity of opinion over silencing those with whom we may not agree.
—Amy Gillentine