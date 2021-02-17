When I started transitioning and coming out, in the halcyon days of 2015, I was lucky to do so during the heyday of New York-based indie publisher Topside Press. Topside put out novels written by trans authors, for a largely trans audience. Growing up in the ’90s and muddling through my 20s in the 2000s, I found literature about trans people was largely confined to memoir or exploitative fiction written by clueless cisgender people. Neither were particularly helpful for someone like me, who had spent much of my life using literature and art to try to find answers to the question of what, exactly, was my deal.
The first time I saw myself represented — really represented, not with the bleak, alcoholic nihilism of my poorly considered Charles Bukowski phase, but with the kind of soul-revealing clarity that exposes a painful, long-denied truth — was in Imogen Binnie’s novel Nevada. Here was a character who was a dissociated, substance-consuming mess of a human, who was also trans. In the early, vulnerable days of transitioning, where I questioned my seemingly insane decision to try to change my own gender, having a book that contained characters who shared the same thoughts and struggles as me was reaffirming. Nevada led me to a host of other trans writers: Casey Plett, Ryka Aoki, Morgan M Page to name a few. One of my favorite trans authors from that time was Torrey Peters, who in 2016 self-published a novella called The Masker.
Peters’ characters were some of the most authentic depictions of trans women I had yet to encounter. While Binnie’s protagonist was vaguely aspirational — a witty, passing, punk-rock trans woman on an irresponsible adventure — Peters’ protagonist was a closeted, semi-cross dresser, who grappled with some of the bigger questions about trans identity and sexuality. Questions that, for me, as someone who was trying to figure out how to go through a gender transition and hang on to my career as a high school teacher, I honestly didn’t want to think about. However, seeing complex characters grapple with the same shame and insecurity I felt about my own gender identity and sexuality was kind of cathartic.
“It’s a huge relief to feel that shame dissipated, whether it’s in yourself or empathetically, through characters, to feel a dissipation of shame,” says Peters (see tinyurl.com/IndyPetersInterview for my full interview with Peters). “One of the ways I’ve found to make readers empathize with my characters is have them go through the journey of the dissipation of shame, and maybe find that dissipation also in themselves. Shame is a way to make people not talk, right? That’s the function of shame. You’re ashamed of it, so you don’t mention it, you don’t talk about it, and therefore it doesn’t exist. It’s repressed.”
Peters’ new, best-selling, novel, Detransition, Baby is available from One World publishing, an imprint of Random House. Peters’ mainstream success is a major milestone for trans creators, but Detransition, Baby isn’t the kind of niche trans story that her earlier works were. It’s about a cis woman, Katrina, who gets pregnant with her co-worker, Ames, who, unbeknownst to Katrina had lived for a number of years as a trans woman, but detransitioned and was, to all appearances, a cis man. Ames, whose relationship to his natal gender is rocky at best is troubled by the idea of fatherhood. Despite detransitioning, he can’t make sense of himself as a father. He enlists the help of Reese, a trans woman and his ex, with the unusual offer to help him and Katrina raise the child. Reese, who, despite her exciting New York queer lifestyle, longs for the conservative trappings of a kind of Midwestern motherhood, jumps at the chance, turning the straight, cis experience of an unexpected pregnancy into an examination of queer life and community.
While still containing enough “trans inside-baseball” to appeal to a trans readership, it is a story that appeals to a broader audience and that sheds light on the differences, but more often similarities, between the trans and cis
experiences.